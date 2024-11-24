Video Games Promote Career Growth
Date
11/24/2024 1:45:10 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
A love of video games can help a person develop character traits
necessary for career growth, Azernews reports.
"Online games often have a bad reputation, but our research
shows the opposite. We found that games can actually help people
develop skills that are valuable for work," the publication quotes
researcher Melika Shirmohammadi as saying. According to her, video
games can contribute to the development of leadership skills,
problem-solving, teamwork abilities, and increased self-confidence.
She believes that such a hobby can pave the way for "personal and
professional growth."
During the study, scientists tracked the habits of 23
individuals who have been working and are passionate about video
games for 20 years. The aim was to determine if the study
participants exhibited character traits that manifested both in
gameplay and at work. Respondents stated that they approach
problem-solving at work in the same way they do in video games.
They also noted that their hobby helps develop patience and
perseverance, as well as teaches teamwork.
