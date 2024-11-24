Video Games Promote Career Growth

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A love of video games can help a person develop character traits necessary for career growth, Azernews reports.

"Online games often have a bad reputation, but our research shows the opposite. We found that games can actually help people develop skills that are valuable for work," the publication quotes researcher Melika Shirmohammadi as saying. According to her, video games can contribute to the development of leadership skills, problem-solving, teamwork abilities, and increased self-confidence. She believes that such a hobby can pave the way for "personal and professional growth."

During the study, scientists tracked the habits of 23 individuals who have been working and are passionate about video games for 20 years. The aim was to determine if the study participants exhibited character traits that manifested both in gameplay and at work. Respondents stated that they approach problem-solving at work in the same way they do in video games. They also noted that their hobby helps develop patience and perseverance, as well as teaches teamwork.