Round 14 Of Azerbaijan Premier League Kicks Off

Laman Ismayilova

Round 14 of the Azerbaijan will kick off on November 22, Azernews reports.

One match will take place on the first day of the tournament. The bottom team in the standings, "Kəpəz," will host "Araz-Nakhchivan." The match will take place at the Tovuz city stadium and is set to start at 17:00 (Baku time). referee Elchin Masiyev will officiate the game.

The Ganja club has seven points and is in last place (10th), while the Nakhchivan representative has 30 points and holds the 2nd position.

It should be noted that the other matches of the XIV round will be held on November 23-24.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.