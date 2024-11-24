Round 14 Of Azerbaijan Premier League Kicks Off
Round 14 of the Azerbaijan Premier League will kick off on
November 22, Azernews reports.
One match will take place on the first day of the tournament.
The bottom team in the standings, "Kəpəz," will host
"Araz-Nakhchivan." The match will take place at the Tovuz city
stadium and is set to start at 17:00 (Baku time). FIFA referee
Elchin Masiyev will officiate the game.
The Ganja club has seven points and is in last place (10th),
while the Nakhchivan representative has 30 points and holds the 2nd
position.
It should be noted that the other matches of the XIV round will
be held on November 23-24.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani
professional league for men's association football teams, which
consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches
each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and
twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the
UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play
in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second
qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of
the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and
succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC
Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth
time.
