Italy Listed As Most Interested In Black Friday Discounts Among EU Countries
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Italy is the European Union (EU) country most engaged with Black
Friday and cyber Monday discounts, Azernews
reports.
It was noted that 9 out of 10 Italians express interest in
shopping on these discount days. A total of 86 percent of consumers
plan to take advantage of the special offers during this shopping
period.
More than half of Italian respondents (54.3 percent) expect to
spend between 101 and 500 euros. Interestingly, shoppers are
spending less on themselves and more on gifts for friends and
family. On average, each person is expected to spend 229 euros. The
most popular categories for spending are electronics, clothing,
health and beauty products, as well as medical supplies.
However, there is a shift in shopping behavior this year. Only
37 percent of consumers started their holiday shopping in the first
weeks of November, compared to 62 percent during the same period in
2023. This suggests that many shoppers are waiting until closer to
the actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to make their
purchases.
This growing interest in Black Friday and Cyber Monday is not
only a reflection of changing consumer habits in Italy, but also
part of a broader European trend, with more shoppers looking to
maximize savings on both online and in-store purchases. The
increasing role of e-commerce platforms and digital marketing is
driving earlier promotions, while traditional retailers are also
adopting strategies to compete with the rising dominance of online
discounts.
The shift in spending habits also highlights a growing trend
toward more thoughtful, gift-focused purchases, possibly as a
result of economic uncertainty and a shift toward more socially
responsible consumerism.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.