Italy Listed As Most Interested In Black Friday Discounts Among EU Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Italy is the European Union (EU) country most engaged with Black Friday and Monday discounts, Azernews reports.

It was noted that 9 out of 10 Italians express interest in shopping on these discount days. A total of 86 percent of consumers plan to take advantage of the special offers during this shopping period.

More than half of Italian respondents (54.3 percent) expect to spend between 101 and 500 euros. Interestingly, shoppers are spending less on themselves and more on gifts for friends and family. On average, each person is expected to spend 229 euros. The most popular categories for spending are electronics, clothing, health and beauty products, as well as medical supplies.

However, there is a shift in shopping behavior this year. Only 37 percent of consumers started their holiday shopping in the first weeks of November, compared to 62 percent during the same period in 2023. This suggests that many shoppers are waiting until closer to the actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to make their purchases.

This growing interest in Black Friday and Cyber Monday is not only a reflection of changing consumer habits in Italy, but also part of a broader European trend, with more shoppers looking to maximize savings on both online and in-store purchases. The increasing role of e-commerce platforms and digital marketing is driving earlier promotions, while traditional retailers are also adopting strategies to compete with the rising dominance of online discounts.

The shift in spending habits also highlights a growing trend toward more thoughtful, gift-focused purchases, possibly as a result of economic uncertainty and a shift toward more socially responsible consumerism.