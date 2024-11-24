Little Greta As New Drama Queen Comes Out With Anti-Azerbaijan Propaganda Amidst COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Caucasus region is witnessing a great event that can make a big positive change in the whole region and beyond. However, those who are trying to hinder this progress have also a significant role on the stage. The Armenian lobby, which is constantly trying to stir up trouble with new actors and new figures, and the Western institutions that patronize them are currently continuing their smear campaign against COP29.

Despite Azerbaijan's invitation to Armenia, it has started a string of subversive actions against COP 29, let alone contributing to the peace talks by participating in it. Many in Azerbaijani society expected that Armenian political leaders would also participate in the event and it would accelerate peace talks between the two countries. But unfortunately, Armenia has once again chosen the path of chaos and provocation rather than peace.

Let's take a look at the headlines where a little Swedish so-called eco-activist named Greta Thunberg appears with her anti-Azerbaijan propaganda. Over the past few days, she has gone viral on social media being strongly trolled by Armenian lobbyists. She has literally become Armenia's new drama queen phenomenon.

First, the "activist" emerged in Tbilisi and voiced baseless accusations against Azerbaijan on the eve of COP29. Later, the young lady visited Yerevan and took part in events organized against Azerbaijan. Needless to say, Greta has not missed any opportunity to accuse Baku of so-called ethnic cleansing in media outlets. Of course, Armenia and their mouthpieces throughout the world are using these materials widely to whitewash their crimes in Garabagh. The accusations are so baseless and biased that one can easily come to conclusion that either she is ignorant of historical facts or Armenians are trolling her.

Greta should be reminded that Azerbaijan did not expel anyone from Garabagh. On the contrary, Baku always underscored that all Armenian residents living in Garabagh had the right to benefit from Azerbaijani citizenship. They just needed to accept Azerbaijani citizenship. However, Armenian residents left Garabagh on their own volition as they had no proof of identity to vindicate their origin from Garabagh.

Thus, nobody forced them to do it. So, speaking at every chance about ethnic cleansing in Garabagh by Azerbaijan is out of the question.

There was only one ethnic cleansing in Garabagh which was conducted by Armenians in the 1990s, and this was what the young eco-activist must have touched upon. The reason for her not touching the issue is gloomy for us but for revealing the truth we will do it instead of the little girl.

In the fall of 1987, Armenians unprovoked expelled Azerbaijanis and Muslim Kurds living in Kafan for hundreds of years. These people took refuge in Azerbaijan. Since nobody expected such violence and brutality, everybody was baffled.

When unexpectedly Armenian residents in Garabagh held protest meetings and spoke about self-determination in February of 1988, it became clear that fearing it could be a precedent for minorities in Armenia as well, Yerevan had deported Muslims. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, the crisis in the region evolved into a full-scale war. Armenia with the help of Russia and with the support of some Western political forces invaded not only Garabagh but also seven adjacent regions. Due to the expansionist foreign policy of Armenia over one million people turned into refugees and IDPs. Armenians, whom the "prominent eco-activist" supports so eagerly, expelled all people regardless of their ethnicities from their hometowns. Azerbaijan, Kurds, Malocans, and Meskhetians suffered from this invasion. Over one million people of different ethnicities were deprived of their property, and forced to live in tents under the shivering cold and scorching sun by Armenians which Greta is reluctant to speak.

It seems that the blindfolded eco-activist is not interested in the Khojaly massacre. Besides, she is turning a blind eye to brutality against Azerbaijani POWs during the first Garabagh War. She also does not want to touch land-mine problems in Azerbaijan. It is worth noting that Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-polluted countries. Armenians have planted these land mines for over 30 years. Due to the land-mine problems today Azerbaijani IDPs cannot return to their hometowns. Azerbaijani government spends millions of dollars on demining. To top it all off, Armenians looted houses in invaded territories it had violently occupied. They dismantled houses and sold materials or used them. In other words, the cities and villages in the former invaded regions were leveled to the ground. It is another reason that hampers IDPs to return to their hometown. However, Greta and her mouthpiece do not consider it as an ethnic cleansing.

Using hydro-carbons is another issue that so-called eco-activists accused Azerbaijan of. Like ethnic cleansing, this accusation also reveals their true characters. They have not said a word about Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant which concerns all experts and they even call for closing it because of its malfunction.

It is not the first time Azerbaijan has faced biased and baseless accusations. Such kind of accusations have never worked and it has not worked this time as well.