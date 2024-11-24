Little Greta As New Drama Queen Comes Out With Anti-Azerbaijan Propaganda Amidst COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The Caucasus region is witnessing a great event that can make a
big positive change in the whole region and beyond. However, those
who are trying to hinder this progress have also a significant role
on the stage. The Armenian lobby, which is constantly trying to
stir up trouble with new actors and new figures, and the Western
institutions that patronize them are currently continuing their
smear campaign against COP29.
Despite Azerbaijan's invitation to Armenia, it has started a
string of subversive actions against COP 29, let alone contributing
to the peace talks by participating in it. Many in Azerbaijani
society expected that Armenian political leaders would also
participate in the event and it would accelerate peace talks
between the two countries. But unfortunately, Armenia has once
again chosen the path of chaos and provocation rather than
peace.
Let's take a look at the headlines where a little Swedish
so-called eco-activist named Greta Thunberg appears with her
anti-Azerbaijan propaganda. Over the past few days, she has gone
viral on social media being strongly trolled by Armenian lobbyists.
She has literally become Armenia's new drama queen phenomenon.
First, the "activist" emerged in Tbilisi and voiced baseless
accusations against Azerbaijan on the eve of COP29. Later, the
young lady visited Yerevan and took part in events organized
against Azerbaijan. Needless to say, Greta has not missed any
opportunity to accuse Baku of so-called ethnic cleansing in media
outlets. Of course, Armenia and their mouthpieces throughout the
world are using these materials widely to whitewash their crimes in
Garabagh. The accusations are so baseless and biased that one can
easily come to conclusion that either she is ignorant of historical
facts or Armenians are trolling her.
Greta should be reminded that Azerbaijan did not expel anyone
from Garabagh. On the contrary, Baku always underscored that all
Armenian residents living in Garabagh had the right to benefit from
Azerbaijani citizenship. They just needed to accept Azerbaijani
citizenship. However, Armenian residents left Garabagh on their own
volition as they had no proof of identity to vindicate their origin
from Garabagh.
Thus, nobody forced them to do it. So, speaking at every chance
about ethnic cleansing in Garabagh by Azerbaijan is out of the
question.
There was only one ethnic cleansing in Garabagh which was
conducted by Armenians in the 1990s, and this was what the young
eco-activist must have touched upon. The reason for her not
touching the issue is gloomy for us but for revealing the truth we
will do it instead of the little girl.
In the fall of 1987, Armenians unprovoked expelled Azerbaijanis
and Muslim Kurds living in Kafan for hundreds of years. These
people took refuge in Azerbaijan. Since nobody expected such
violence and brutality, everybody was baffled.
When unexpectedly Armenian residents in Garabagh held protest
meetings and spoke about self-determination in February of 1988, it
became clear that fearing it could be a precedent for minorities in
Armenia as well, Yerevan had deported Muslims. With the collapse of
the Soviet Union, the crisis in the region evolved into a
full-scale war. Armenia with the help of Russia and with the
support of some Western political forces invaded not only Garabagh
but also seven adjacent regions. Due to the expansionist foreign
policy of Armenia over one million people turned into refugees and
IDPs. Armenians, whom the "prominent eco-activist" supports so
eagerly, expelled all people regardless of their ethnicities from
their hometowns. Azerbaijan, Kurds, Malocans, and Meskhetians
suffered from this invasion. Over one million people of different
ethnicities were deprived of their property, and forced to live in
tents under the shivering cold and scorching sun by Armenians which
Greta is reluctant to speak.
It seems that the blindfolded eco-activist is not interested in
the Khojaly massacre. Besides, she is turning a blind eye to
brutality against Azerbaijani POWs during the first Garabagh War.
She also does not want to touch land-mine problems in Azerbaijan.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-polluted
countries. Armenians have planted these land mines for over 30
years. Due to the land-mine problems today Azerbaijani IDPs cannot
return to their hometowns. Azerbaijani government spends millions
of dollars on demining. To top it all off, Armenians looted houses
in invaded territories it had violently occupied. They dismantled
houses and sold materials or used them. In other words, the cities
and villages in the former invaded regions were leveled to the
ground. It is another reason that hampers IDPs to return to their
hometown. However, Greta and her mouthpiece do not consider it as
an ethnic cleansing.
Using hydro-carbons is another issue that so-called
eco-activists accused Azerbaijan of. Like ethnic cleansing, this
accusation also reveals their true characters. They have not said a
word about Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant which concerns all experts
and they even call for closing it because of its malfunction.
It is not the first time Azerbaijan has faced biased and
baseless accusations. Such kind of accusations have never worked
and it has not worked this time as well.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919142
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.