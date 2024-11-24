George Orwell's Animal Farm Reflects True Face Of Frank Pallone And Ed Markey

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The speeches of some Western politicians and activists about the
former Garabagh conflict and Armenians remind Animal Farm, a
satirical allegorical novella. As is known, in the said novella
great British author George Orwell starts a revolt of animals which
tears down the old order and creates a new world order for animals.
Animals take the power and try to live in peace and dignity
according to the new laws adopted by themselves. However, pigs
usurp the power and step by step change the provisions of the law
and establish their dictatorship. Finally, they changed the
provision which reads "all animals are equal" into "animals are
equal but some animals are more equal."
Unfortunately, some Western politicians and activists like
Congressman Frank Pallone, Senator Edward J. Markey, and
eco-activist Greta Thunberg behave as pigs in the novella. Like
pigs in Animal Farm, the said people under the guise of saviours or
leaders try to modify the provisions of international laws and the
provisions of the UN.
Like Squealer, the pig who is responsible for propaganda in the
Farm, these three people distort realities and form public opinion.
For example, Greta criticizes Azerbaijan's oil and gas production
and claims that it pollutes the atmosphere. However, she turns a
blind eye to the usage of Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant.
She eagerly speaks about the current ecological crisis in the
world, blames Azerbaijan for the exploitation of hydrocarbons (as
if we are responsible for the current environmental situation) and
suddenly shifts the topic and starts to speak about so-called
"ethnic cleansing" in Garabagh which is a totally different topic.
Later, this activist visited Armenia and participated in a panel
about "ethnic cleansing in Garabagh". Here raises a question: "Why
does she not speak about the true ethnic cleansing conducted by
Armenia in the 1990s in Gafan, Irevan, Garabagh and adjacent seven
rayons?" Why does she not speak about Armenia's rejecting handing
over land-mine maps to Azerbaijan which hinters IDPs to return
their hometowns?
Taking into account Greta's age, one can claim that she is too
young and brainwashed; she does not know the truth. But what about
Congressman Frank Pallone? He is old enough and all these tragedies
happened before his eyes. By the way, Frank Pallone paid a visit to
Azerbaijan with a US delegation in the 1990s. At that time, he was
only the US representative who objected to visiting IDP camps where
Azerbaijanis dwelled temporarily. He was also the only person among
the representatives who was indifferent to the miserable lives of
IDPs. He neither wanted to see it nor wanted to allow others to be
aware of it. However, despite all his objections, the delegation
visited the camp. Then he objected media outlets to filming them.
Because, thanks to those footage the world could be aware of the
tragedies committed by them. But it did not work as well and the
visit was filmed and broadcast.
The same Congressman who did not want either to visit the IDP
camps or allow others to visit it, today exaggeratedly speaks about
Armenians and voices their "rights". Here raises a question: "Mr.
Pallone, aren`t all humans equal? Or do you think that Armenians
are more equal?"
The other person acting like a propagandist pig in Animal Farm
is Senator Edward J. Markey. Turning a blind eye to the situation
of the Azerbaijani IDPs, he speaks about the return of Armenians to
Garabagh and so-called Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan. First of all,
everybody should know that Azerbaijan did not expel anybody from
Garabagh. On the contrary, Azerbaijan repeated several times that
Baku considers Armenian residents of Garabagh as its citizens.
Taking Azerbaijani passports, they can live in their homes. Even
today there are many Armenians who are peacefully living in
Garabagh.
As for POWs, there is no POW in Azerbaijan. Those who Markey and
Pallone talk about were detained after many days of signing the 10
November declaration. So all who were handed over to Armenia were
before the 10 November declaration.
Let's take it simple: If any terrorist or sabotage groups cross
the Mexican-US border, can Mexico call them POW referencing
Treaties of Velasco? Armenian army sends these guys after the war,
which is not our problem.
However, during the first Garabagh War, 15,767 civilians were
killed. We do not have any information on 4,210 of them or every
3.7 per cent. Some of them were in Armenian prisons and sent
letters to their families through ICRC until a certain time. So
far, Armenia has not given any information about them. We do not
know if they are alive or dead. Ok, guys, you are speaking about
the so-called POWs, but why don't you speak about the Azerbaijani
hostages in Armenia?
As is known, the novella finishes with the scene where sheep
bleat "Four legs good, two legs better!" and pigs walk like humans
on their two legs instead of four. Here the notion of "four legs"
represents equality, on the contrary "two legs" represents fascism
and exploitation. It is the most important scene because at last
the pigs reveal their true intention and make their surroundings
accept it. Needless to say, we will not accept their dictates.
However, it is interesting when these "pigs" will finally stop
hiding under colourful words and reveal their true intention.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919138
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.