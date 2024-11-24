George Orwell's Animal Farm Reflects True Face Of Frank Pallone And Ed Markey

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The speeches of some Western politicians and activists about the former Garabagh conflict and Armenians remind Animal Farm, a satirical allegorical novella. As is known, in the said novella great British author George Orwell starts a revolt of animals which tears down the old order and creates a new world order for animals. Animals take the power and try to live in peace and dignity according to the new laws adopted by themselves. However, pigs usurp the power and step by step change the provisions of the law and establish their dictatorship. Finally, they changed the provision which reads "all animals are equal" into "animals are equal but some animals are more equal."

Unfortunately, some Western politicians and activists like Congressman Frank Pallone, Senator Edward J. Markey, and eco-activist Greta Thunberg behave as pigs in the novella. Like pigs in Animal Farm, the said people under the guise of saviours or leaders try to modify the provisions of international laws and the provisions of the UN.

Like Squealer, the pig who is responsible for propaganda in the Farm, these three people distort realities and form public opinion. For example, Greta criticizes Azerbaijan's oil and gas production and claims that it pollutes the atmosphere. However, she turns a blind eye to the usage of Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant.

She eagerly speaks about the current ecological crisis in the world, blames Azerbaijan for the exploitation of hydrocarbons (as if we are responsible for the current environmental situation) and suddenly shifts the topic and starts to speak about so-called "ethnic cleansing" in Garabagh which is a totally different topic. Later, this activist visited Armenia and participated in a panel about "ethnic cleansing in Garabagh". Here raises a question: "Why does she not speak about the true ethnic cleansing conducted by Armenia in the 1990s in Gafan, Irevan, Garabagh and adjacent seven rayons?" Why does she not speak about Armenia's rejecting handing over land-mine maps to Azerbaijan which hinters IDPs to return their hometowns?

Taking into account Greta's age, one can claim that she is too young and brainwashed; she does not know the truth. But what about Congressman Frank Pallone? He is old enough and all these tragedies happened before his eyes. By the way, Frank Pallone paid a visit to Azerbaijan with a US delegation in the 1990s. At that time, he was only the US representative who objected to visiting IDP camps where Azerbaijanis dwelled temporarily. He was also the only person among the representatives who was indifferent to the miserable lives of IDPs. He neither wanted to see it nor wanted to allow others to be aware of it. However, despite all his objections, the delegation visited the camp. Then he objected media outlets to filming them. Because, thanks to those footage the world could be aware of the tragedies committed by them. But it did not work as well and the visit was filmed and broadcast.

The same Congressman who did not want either to visit the IDP camps or allow others to visit it, today exaggeratedly speaks about Armenians and voices their "rights". Here raises a question: "Mr. Pallone, aren`t all humans equal? Or do you think that Armenians are more equal?"

The other person acting like a propagandist pig in Animal Farm is Senator Edward J. Markey. Turning a blind eye to the situation of the Azerbaijani IDPs, he speaks about the return of Armenians to Garabagh and so-called Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan. First of all, everybody should know that Azerbaijan did not expel anybody from Garabagh. On the contrary, Azerbaijan repeated several times that Baku considers Armenian residents of Garabagh as its citizens. Taking Azerbaijani passports, they can live in their homes. Even today there are many Armenians who are peacefully living in Garabagh.

As for POWs, there is no POW in Azerbaijan. Those who Markey and Pallone talk about were detained after many days of signing the 10 November declaration. So all who were handed over to Armenia were before the 10 November declaration.

Let's take it simple: If any terrorist or sabotage groups cross the Mexican-US border, can Mexico call them POW referencing Treaties of Velasco? Armenian army sends these guys after the war, which is not our problem.

However, during the first Garabagh War, 15,767 civilians were killed. We do not have any information on 4,210 of them or every 3.7 per cent. Some of them were in Armenian prisons and sent letters to their families through ICRC until a certain time. So far, Armenia has not given any information about them. We do not know if they are alive or dead. Ok, guys, you are speaking about the so-called POWs, but why don't you speak about the Azerbaijani hostages in Armenia?

As is known, the novella finishes with the scene where sheep bleat "Four legs good, two legs better!" and pigs walk like humans on their two legs instead of four. Here the notion of "four legs" represents equality, on the contrary "two legs" represents fascism and exploitation. It is the most important scene because at last the pigs reveal their true intention and make their surroundings accept it. Needless to say, we will not accept their dictates. However, it is interesting when these "pigs" will finally stop hiding under colourful words and reveal their true intention.