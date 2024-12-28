Matt Reeves’ 'Batman 2' Release Gets Pushed To 2027

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) The arrival of vengeance has been delayed as the moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to return to Gotham City.

Matt Reeves' follow-up to 'The Batman' has been pushed back until 2027, reports 'Variety'.

The superhero sequel was originally supposed to open on October 2, 2026, but will now shift a year and open on October 1, 2027, in Imax, Warner Bros. announced on Friday.

As per 'Variety', that left an opening for Alejandro G. Inarritu and Tom Cruise's upcoming to hit theaters in 2026, just as the awards season race kicks off. The film, which still lacks a title, will open in Imax on October 2 on the date 'The Batman 2' vacated.

Warner Bros. made some additional tweaks to its upcoming release slate, swapping the openings of Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' and Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'. Now, 'Mickey 17' which stars Robert Pattinson (who plays the Dark Knight in Reeves' comic book series), will open on March 7, 2025, while 'Sinners', which re-teams Coogler with his 'Black Panther' and 'Fruitvale Station' star Michael B. Jordan, will shift back to April 18, 2025.

That's the date that 'Mickey 17' was originally supposed to debut on, but the new release will allow Bong's film to play longer in Imax, according to studio sources.

The Cruise and Inarritu film is shrouded in secrecy, but according to the official logline that Warner Bros. released it follows“the most powerful man in the world” as he“embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything". The all-star cast includes Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed. Legendary Entertainment, the studio behind 'Dune' is producing the movie.

It's a change of pace for Cruise who has been busy saving the world in more conventional action films like 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Inarritu is a two-time Oscar winner whose credits include 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant'. The pairing seems like a throwback to Cruise's earlier career when he teamed up with A-list auteurs like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Oliver Stone and Paul Thomas Anderson.