15Th Sustainable Innovation Forum 2024 Concludes Successfully In Azerbaijan With Azercell's Support

The 15th Sustainable Innovation Forum 2024, supported by
“Azercell Telecom” LLC, took place on November 13-14 in Baku,
bringing together approximately 1,000 senior global leaders in
climate action. This prestigious event united representatives from
business, finance, government, regional organizations, and NGOs to
address pressing sustainability challenges, explore innovative
solutions, and forge partnerships to accelerate global climate
efforts.
Azercell's Chief legal and Data Strategy Officer, Shirin
Aliyeva, participated in one of the forum's most significant
sessions-a fireside chat moderated by Nik Gowing, Chair of the
Sustainable Innovation Forum. During this discussion, Ms. Aliyeva
emphasized Azercell's leadership in sustainability and its mission
to drive positive change through technological innovation. She
introduced Azercell's ESG strategy, highlighting the company's
dedication to building resilient telecommunications while
addressing critical industry challenges such as energy efficiency
and renewable energy adoption.
Ms. Aliyeva outlined Azercell's proactive approach to climate
change, sharing that the company began deploying green technologies
in Azerbaijan as early as 2017. In the Karabakh region alone,
Azercell has installed 35 green base stations, which operate on
renewable energy for 60% of their operational time. Additionally,
the company has implemented new software to optimize base station
energy consumption, significantly improving efficiency.
She also underscored Azercell's role as a member of global
climate initiatives, including the UN Global Compact and the GSMA
Climate Action Taskforce, through which it encourages other market
players to accelerate their environmental efforts.
Ms. Aliyeva highlighted the company's internal initiatives,
including robust green office policy and waste management efforts,
which, for instance, resulted in a 27% reduction in water usage
between 2022 and 2023. She also discussed Azercell's socially
impactful programs, aimed at protecting and empowering women and
children, such as the“Children Hotline” and Women Hotline” and its
partnerships with organizations like the Judo Federation.
The forum featured a dynamic agenda of panel discussions,
interactive dialogues, keynote speeches, and live exchanges with
global climate and industry leaders. Participants shared actionable
strategies to accelerate the transition toward a net-zero global
economy.
Azercell's active involvement in the 15th Sustainable Innovation
Forum reaffirms its commitment to leveraging technology for
sustainability and advancing climate action through innovation and
collaboration.
