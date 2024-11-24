Armenian Claims Over Noah's Tomb In Nakhchivan Turns Into Farce

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Sometimes they present themselves as descendants of heroes,
sometimes they claim to belong to some ancient religion. The fact
that Prophet Noah was one of the longest-lived prophets of his time
is reflected in many heavenly books. However, the fact that
Armenians attribute themselves to this generation raises some
strange questions.
Armenians have long been arguing about a controversial issue:
they believe that all Armenians are descendants of Prophet Noah's
son. This is a claim, and there are similar claims about the
so-called fact that various territories of the world, historical
monuments, shrines, tombs, and many more belong to Armenians.
However, in the absence of a grounded claim, Armenians shifted
to accusing Azerbaijan of the so-called destruction of cultural
monuments. The Armenian media outlets have seized this opportunity
to use it as a weapon against Azerbaijan but in fact, behind the
issue lies more hatred, prejudice, and grudge than truth.
Hatred against Azerbaijan in Armenian society has metastasized
to such an extent that they do not miss any so-called "opportunity"
to attack or defame Azerbaijan. Some media outlets in Armenia claim
that Azerbaijan appropriated Patriarch Noah's tomb in Nakhchivan.
Reading the title, one might mistakenly come to the conclusion that
an Armenian Patriarch named Noah once lived in Nakhchivan and that
Azerbaijan is now appropriating his tomb.
However, upon reading the article, it becomes clear that "Noah"
is actually the prophet whose name is mentioned in all monotheistic
religions. Furthermore, the article claims that the Armenian
Patriarch Noah established present-day Nakhchivan, and that
"barbaric Azerbaijanis" are trying to erase the so-called Armenian
heritage from Nakhchivan by appropriating Noah's tomb.
It is unclear whether Armenian propagandists have lost their
minds or are spinning the world around their little fingers. First
of all, Noah is neither Armenian nor Azerbaijani by birth.
Secondly, according to science, his place of origin is uncertain.
Thirdly, even if he lived near the South Caucasus, he would have
been Semitic, not Azerbaijani or Armenian. He is considered holy in
both Azerbaijan and Armenia due to religion. Additionally,
Armenians should not forget that Albania, which modern Azerbaijan
is considered its heiress, was the first country in the world to
accept Christianity as a state religion. So, the forefathers of
Azerbaijanis accepted Christianity many years before Armenians did.
I am not making this claim, but the book "The History of the
Country of Albania" written by Moses Kalankatuatsi confirms it. In
other words, Azerbaijan is not appropriating Noah today; Azerbaijan
appropriated Noah 1,700 years ago.
As for the claim of Armenians that Noah was an Armenian
patriarch is another ridiculous issue. As mentioned above, Noah was
not Armenian. To top it all off, religious books confirm that there
were no people, let alone nations, during Noah's time. Therefore,
Noah being Armenian is out of the question. According to the holy
books, Noah was the forefather of all nations, including
Azerbaijanis. So, Azerbaijanis have the right to repair the tomb of
their forefather without needing anyone's permission. Furthermore,
in terms of international law, Nakhchivan is Azerbaijan's
territory, and Azerbaijan can do what it wants within the framework
of international law.
In general, it seems Armenia continues to believe in fairy
tales. All neighbors of Armenia hoped that after the 44-day war,
they would relinquish such fabrications. These fabrications have
brought calamities not only to Armenians but also to their
neighbors. Based on these fabrications, Armenia has waged wars
against three out of its four neighbors. Tens of thousands of
people have lost their lives due to such fabrications. Thousands of
villages, settlements, and cities have been leveled. Millions of
people have become IDPs or refugees. In the end, Armenia has become
an isolated country, and Yerevan has gained nothing except enemies
and hatred.
It seems Armenia has not learned a lesson or does not want to
learn again. So we are afraid to say that all of this will lead to
Armenia being erased from the political map.
