Armenian Claims Over Noah's Tomb In Nakhchivan Turns Into Farce

Qabil Ashirov

Sometimes they present themselves as descendants of heroes, sometimes they claim to belong to some ancient religion. The fact that Prophet Noah was one of the longest-lived prophets of his time is reflected in many heavenly books. However, the fact that Armenians attribute themselves to this generation raises some strange questions.

Armenians have long been arguing about a controversial issue: they believe that all Armenians are descendants of Prophet Noah's son. This is a claim, and there are similar claims about the so-called fact that various territories of the world, historical monuments, shrines, tombs, and many more belong to Armenians.

However, in the absence of a grounded claim, Armenians shifted to accusing Azerbaijan of the so-called destruction of cultural monuments. The Armenian media outlets have seized this opportunity to use it as a weapon against Azerbaijan but in fact, behind the issue lies more hatred, prejudice, and grudge than truth.

Hatred against Azerbaijan in Armenian society has metastasized to such an extent that they do not miss any so-called "opportunity" to attack or defame Azerbaijan. Some media outlets in Armenia claim that Azerbaijan appropriated Patriarch Noah's tomb in Nakhchivan. Reading the title, one might mistakenly come to the conclusion that an Armenian Patriarch named Noah once lived in Nakhchivan and that Azerbaijan is now appropriating his tomb.

However, upon reading the article, it becomes clear that "Noah" is actually the prophet whose name is mentioned in all monotheistic religions. Furthermore, the article claims that the Armenian Patriarch Noah established present-day Nakhchivan, and that "barbaric Azerbaijanis" are trying to erase the so-called Armenian heritage from Nakhchivan by appropriating Noah's tomb.

It is unclear whether Armenian propagandists have lost their minds or are spinning the world around their little fingers. First of all, Noah is neither Armenian nor Azerbaijani by birth. Secondly, according to science, his place of origin is uncertain. Thirdly, even if he lived near the South Caucasus, he would have been Semitic, not Azerbaijani or Armenian. He is considered holy in both Azerbaijan and Armenia due to religion. Additionally, Armenians should not forget that Albania, which modern Azerbaijan is considered its heiress, was the first country in the world to accept Christianity as a state religion. So, the forefathers of Azerbaijanis accepted Christianity many years before Armenians did. I am not making this claim, but the book "The History of the Country of Albania" written by Moses Kalankatuatsi confirms it. In other words, Azerbaijan is not appropriating Noah today; Azerbaijan appropriated Noah 1,700 years ago.

As for the claim of Armenians that Noah was an Armenian patriarch is another ridiculous issue. As mentioned above, Noah was not Armenian. To top it all off, religious books confirm that there were no people, let alone nations, during Noah's time. Therefore, Noah being Armenian is out of the question. According to the holy books, Noah was the forefather of all nations, including Azerbaijanis. So, Azerbaijanis have the right to repair the tomb of their forefather without needing anyone's permission. Furthermore, in terms of international law, Nakhchivan is Azerbaijan's territory, and Azerbaijan can do what it wants within the framework of international law.

In general, it seems Armenia continues to believe in fairy tales. All neighbors of Armenia hoped that after the 44-day war, they would relinquish such fabrications. These fabrications have brought calamities not only to Armenians but also to their neighbors. Based on these fabrications, Armenia has waged wars against three out of its four neighbors. Tens of thousands of people have lost their lives due to such fabrications. Thousands of villages, settlements, and cities have been leveled. Millions of people have become IDPs or refugees. In the end, Armenia has become an isolated country, and Yerevan has gained nothing except enemies and hatred.

It seems Armenia has not learned a lesson or does not want to learn again. So we are afraid to say that all of this will lead to Armenia being erased from the political map.