Ola Electric Owner Gets ₹90,000 Bill For Newly-Bought EV's Repair, Here's What He Does Next Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Ola Electric scooter owner thrashed his vehicle in front of the company's showroom after allegedly being issued a bill of ₹90,000 forservicing within a month of purchasing the EV. The of the incident has gone on social media.

Several users reacted to the video, and many tagged comedian Kunal Kamra while making the post. Mint couldn't independently verify the location and claims made in the video.

In the video, a man smashes his blue-Ola Electric scooter with a hammer. The person recording the video claimed that owner was destroying his vehicle after he was asked to pay ₹90,000 for the servicing of his one-month-old scooter .

In the second video shared on X, another individual join in, and within seconds he also starts smashing the scooter. The video has been shared widely on the internet and has raised discussions around Ola Electric's after-sale service to its customers.

Company's response to the matter

The company hasn't received any official statement on the incident, its response to a query related to the incident is awaited.

Social media reaction

A social media user criticised the company for its service and wrote,“Sadly it's a reality... They are the worst kinds of people and company.. not giving proper service and when they do, they give high bill for the repairs, instead of paying that bill one can buy petrol scooter or bike [sic]”

Another user called it fake news and wrote,“I don't believe the narrative. Show documents having 90,000 ₹ bill than this roadside drama! Another attempt to tarnish reputation of Ola by Deepstate agent, jobless pensioner Kamra [sic].”

“Ola is the best example of how India is performing under these corrupt politicians and plutocrats! [sic]”

“it seems Ola has become Nuisance to many of their customer [sic]”

“Ola founders unprofessional practices already well established in Ola taxi services & now extended to Scooters they make. Govt should bring regulatory mechanism to safeguard public at large [sic]”

The recent video has gone viral days after comedian Kunal Kamra openly criticised Ola Electric and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over alleged poor after-sales service.