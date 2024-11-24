Russia Deploys Three Missile Carriers In Black Sea, Total Salvo Up To Six Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as six Russian warships are deployed in the Black Sea, three of which are Kalibr missiles carriers.

This information was shared by the Ukrainian Navy on , as reported by Ukrinform.

"In the Black Sea, there are six enemy warships, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to six missiles," the publication states.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, no Russian vessels are reported in the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean Sea.

As previously reported, Russia had deployed 20 warships to the Black Sea, six of which were armed with Kalibr cruise missiles.