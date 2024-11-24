Russia Deploys Three Missile Carriers In Black Sea, Total Salvo Up To Six Missiles
Date
11/24/2024 1:10:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as six Russian warships are deployed in the Black Sea, three of which are Kalibr cruise missiles carriers.
This information was shared by the Ukrainian Navy on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
"In the Black Sea, there are six enemy warships, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to six missiles," the publication states.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, no Russian vessels are reported in the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean Sea.
Read also: Over 300 port infrastructure facilities damaged
by Russian attacks during grain corridor operation
As previously reported, Russia had deployed 20 warships to the Black Sea, six of which were armed with Kalibr cruise missiles.
MENAFN24112024000193011044ID1108919099
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.