Vietjet Thailand To Launch New Mumbai Bangkok Service From December 23, 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 22 November, 2024 – Expanding its presence in India, Vietjet Thailand is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural Mumbai – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) service, set to begin on December 23, 2024, offering a convenient option to explore Thailand's capital and beyond, while opening greater opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between the two vibrant cities.



In the early stage, the service between Mumbai and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) will be operated with a daily flight; flight VZ761 will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) at 00:45 AM and arrive in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi: BKK) at 06:25 AM. The return flight VZ760 will depart Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 08:45 PM and land in Mumbai at 11:50 PM (all in local time).



Passengers can book the flight tickets with variety of add-on services such as delicious hot meals, premium seats, etc. as well as study ticket terms and conditions online at



Bangkok, the lively capital of Thailand, offers a rich blend of tradition and modernity. Visitors can explore iconic landmarks like the Grand Palace and Wat Arun and enjoy vibrant markets such as Chatuchak, night markets, and the floating markets. Known for its world-class street food, including Pad Thai and mango sticky rice, the city also boasts a lively nightlife, diverse shopping, and warm hospitality. Bangkok remains a captivating destination for both leisure and business travelers. Additionally, passengers can connect to other top destinations in Thailand, such as Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen and many more through Vietjet Thailand's extensive domestic network.



Vietjet Thailand, named the 'Best Low-Cost Airline Brand, Thailand 2024' by Global Brand Awards 2024, continues to enhance its services and expand its modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Recently awarded 'Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew – 2024' by International Finance Magazine, the airline upholds its values of being 'Friendly & Fun,' while ensuring 'Safety,' 'Punctuality,' and 'Affordable Pricing.' With new routes like Mumbai, Vietjet is enhancing travel options and strengthening economic ties between Thailand and India.





About Vietjet Thailand:



Established in 2014, Vietjet Thailand has been cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travelers to discover Thailand and many other countries with its hospitable and enjoyable service. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, the airline offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Awarded the 'Best Low-Cost Airline Brand, Thailand 2024' by Global Brand Awards 2024, Vietjet Thailand has been continuously expanding its young and modern fleet, featuring Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline has also recently been awarded the 'Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew – 2024' airline from International Finance Magazine, emphasizing its position as the 'airline of hospitality', reinforcing its core value of 'Friendly & Fun', together with 'Safety', 'Punctuality, and 'Affordable Price'.

Company :-MSL Group

User :- Devanshi Shah

Email :...