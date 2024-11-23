عربي


Interstate 91 Southbound Mile Marker 67 Hartland


11/23/2024 4:00:47 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 southbound in the area of mile marker 67 in Hartland is down to one lane in the area of the due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

