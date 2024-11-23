General Staff Update: 125 Clashes On Frontline Reported On Nov 23, Fighting Continues In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, as many as 125 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, with battles still ongoing in five sectors of the front. The Russian are most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , providing an operational update as of 16:00 on Saturday, November 23.

"The invaders continue to use aviation, including guided aerial bombs, and carry out attacks in all eastern and southern directions of our country, particularly intensively in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. The Defense Forces are holding their positions and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breach of the defense," the statement said.

The General Staff noted that the Russian forces continue to use artillery and aviation against Chernihiv and Sumy regions, targeting areas near the settlements of Khrinivka, Bilovody, Oleksandriia, Zhuravka, and Obody.

According to recent update, Russians have conducted 110 shelling attacks in Russia's Kursk region, including nine using MLRS.

In the Kharkiv sector , four combat engagements have occurred today. The Ukrainian troops have repelled two Russian attacks near Vovchansk, while two engagements near Tykhe are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled eight Russian assaults near Hlushkivka, Synkivka, Zahryzove, Novoplatonivka, and Zelenyi Hai, with one engagement still underway. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Lozova.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces launched seven unsuccessful attacks near Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, and Terny.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders, supported by aviation, repelled one enemy assault near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian forces conducted one unsuccessful assault on the Ukrinain positions near Stupochky. The enemy also launched an airstrike using unguided aviation rockets near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian invaders carried out two unsuccessful attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Toretsk while launching airstrikes with guided bombs on Toretsk, Nelipivka, Katerynivka, Ivanopillia, and Zoria, dropping a total of 10 bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy attacked 28 times near the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Myrnohrad, Hryhorivka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Pushkine, Petrivka, and Pustynka. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 23 of these attacks, with heavy fighting still ongoing. Additionally, the Russian army bombed the settlements of Yablunivka, Zoria, Oleksandropil, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, and Yelyzavetivka, dropping a total of 16 guided bombs.

In the Kurakhove sector , five engagements continue near Berestky, Dalnie, and Romanivka. The Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 17 Russian assaults in the areas of Sontsivka, Zoria, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector , seven Russian assaults are ongoing near Velyka Novosilka and Novodarivka, while the Ukrinian forces have already repelled 18 attacks near Trudove, Sukhi Yaly, and Rivnopillia.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors , the enemy has not conducted active operations.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 194 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline on the previous day.