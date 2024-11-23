Qatar Travel Mart 2024 Announces Programme, Chairpersons

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Mart (QTM) 2024, set to take place from Monday to Wednesday, at the Doha & Centre (DECC), has announced a preview of its programme and the chairpersons during the event.

QTM 2024 promises to be a cornerstone for the global travel and industry, offering unparalleled insights, networking opportunities, and a showcase of Qatar's burgeoning status as a leading travel destination.

The chairpersons who will shape the event's schedule include Dr Marcel Bastiaansen from Breda University of Applied Sciences, who will chair Day 1. He brings his expertise in experiential tourism and emotional impact research. Professor Joanne Schroeder from Vancouver Island University, the first female chair of the World Leisure Organization Board, will lead Day 2, focusing on sustainable leisure and community engagement. Professor Sandro Carnicelli from the University of the West of Scotland, editor-in-chief of the World Leisure Journal, will chair Day 3, addressing the growing intersection of health, wellness, and sports in tourism.

The three-day conference will explore pivotal themes shaping the future of travel. 'Day 1: Meaningful Experiences,' will delve into the transformative power of experiential tourism, focusing on cultural heritage preservation and year-round visitor strategies. Key sessions will address the growing demand for immersive travel experiences, culinary tourism's role in destination appeal, and innovative approaches to overcoming seasonality.

'Day 2: Future of Travel' will spotlight innovations driving the industry forward, with discussions on digital and smart tourism, sustainable practices, and the critical role of education in meeting evolving industry demands. A special focus will be placed on addressing climate change's impact on cultural heritage sites.

'Day 3: Sports, Health & Well-being' will explore the intersection of sports, health, and wellness tourism. Sessions will cover major sporting events as tourism drivers, Doha's unique cultural sports tourism offerings, and the booming trend of medical and wellness travel.

“QTM 2024 is set to be a landmark event, showcasing Qatar's vision for the future of travel and tourism. We're thrilled to bring together world-class experts and industry leaders to explore innovative solutions and strategies that will shape the future of our industry.

“Registration for QTM 2024 is now open and free of charge. Industry professionals and enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their spots early for this not-to-be-missed event,” said Rawad Sleem, co-founder and general manager of NeXTfairs.

For more information and registration details, the link may be visited or the event may be followed via X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube.

