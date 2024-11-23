Flash Flood In Indonesia's South Tapanuli Claims Two Lives

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Nov 23 (IANS) Two people were killed in a flash flood that hit three villages in South Tapanuli Regency, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia, early on Saturday morning, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

"Heavy rain with high intensity has been pouring over the area since Friday night," said BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A temporary evacuation post has been established to accommodate affected residents, and the logistics team has distributed emergency aid, including ready-to-eat food, clean water, and basic supplies, with a primary focus on health services and vital infrastructure repairs.

Search and rescue teams are still conducting search operations and documenting the damages.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued a warning about the potential for hydrometeorological disasters, as the peak of the rainy season is expected to begin in November 2024 and last until 2025.