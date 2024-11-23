Enjoy Poolside BBQ Buffet With Live Music At Pan Pacific Sonargaon This Winter

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Experience the warmth of a delightful journey with the Poolside BBQ Buffet of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka this winter.

At the hotel's signature outlet Pool Café, indulge in a delectable selection of barbecued meats and fish, all while enjoying the breathtaking city skyline and the ambiance of live by the pool, said a release.

The buffet offers a mouthwatering spread, including Assorted Kebabs, Beef Steak, Lamb Chops, Beef Ribs, Grilled Prawns and many more.







Delicious BBQ items await guests at the winter BBQ buffet of Pan Pacific Sonargaon's Pool Café-Photo: Monitor

Complement your meal with freshly prepared Jilapis and a variety of traditional winter Pithas, making it a truly unique dining experience.

The BBQ buffet was inaugurated on November 21 through a tasting ceremony held at the poolside F&B outlet of the hotel.

Acting General Manager of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka Asif Ahmed as well as other high officials of the hotel were present on the occasion.







Asif Ahmed, Acting General Manager, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka delivering his inaugural address. Other high officials of the hotel also seen on the occasion-Photo: Monitor

From November 28, 2024, guests can visit Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6:30 pm onwards to enjoy this special winter treat.

The Poolside BBQ Buffet is priced at BDT 4,950 per person (all-inclusive), which also includes a complimentary swimming session from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the hotel's serene swimming pool, added the release.

Additionally, guests can avail the hotel's Buy One Get One offer with selected debit and credit cards.

T