ATAB, Beijing Culture And Tourism Bureau Ink Deal Over Bilateral Tourism

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Association of Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) and Beijing Culture and Bureau for of Bilateral Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) through a simple ceremony held in Beijing, China on November 21.



The move is aimed at facilitating the exchange of trade mission and delegation, information data sharing, developing the needs of both countries' travellers, training and capacity building, and tourism event collaboration between both Bangladesh and China.

Abdus Salam Aref, President of ATAB signed the agreement on behalf of the organisation.

ATAB Secretary General Afsia Jannat Saleh, Vice President Abu Zafar and other ATAB members were also present on the occasion.

