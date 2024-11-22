Ontario Investing $92M To Support Made-In-Ontario Research And Innovation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Ontario Research Fund investments helping province's economic growth with new products and technologies

TORONTO, Canada – The Ontario is supporting made-in-Ontario innovation with an of over $92 million in research projects at universities, colleges, research institutes and research hospitals across the province. The funding, delivered through the Ontario Research Fund , supports ground-breaking research that will advance knowledge, drive innovation and create a better future for the people of Ontario.

“When we invest in research, we invest in our province's future,” said Nolan Quinn, minister of colleges and universities.“These critical investments will ensure Ontario's researchers can continue making discoveries that drive key sectors, create good-paying jobs, and improve the lives of all Ontarians.”

More than 200 Ontario Research Fund projects will receive funding to help institutions cover the costs of their research operations and facilities, including building, renovating and equipping research facilities with state-of-the-art equipment and laboratories.

“Lambton College is dedicated to helping Ontario's small and medium-sized enterprises achieve their research and development goals by providing access to expertise and state-of-the-art equipment. The funding provided through the Ontario Research Fund is instrumental in equipping colleges like Lambton with the advanced tools necessary to drive innovation and facilitate the successful commercialization of new technologies. These two investments at Lambton directly support growth in the areas of waste valourization and energy storages while reinforcing Ontario's position as a leader in innovation.”¬ Rob Kardas, president & CEO, Lambton College.

“Research at the University of Toronto and at all universities and colleges across Ontario is the foundation of the province's competitiveness now and in the future. This investment protects and advances cutting-edge made-in-Ontario research in important economic sectors and helps ensure universities can continue to train, attract and retain the world's top talent.” ¬ Leah Cowen vice-president, research and innovation, and strategic initiatives, University of Toronto.

Examples of funded projects include:



Almost $2 million in the Lawson Health Research Institute to create advanced positron emission tomography (PET) imaging and analysis software that can detect early brain degeneration that can lead to dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This funding will also support the development of software that can improve the treatment of cancerous tumors with radiation.

$152,000 invested in Queen's University to develop the next generation of electric vehicle battery charging stations that are faster, more efficient and affordable.

$1 million in Mohawk College of Applied Arts and Technology to develop the next generation of 3D printing systems, which can help make Ontario manufacturers – such as Stoney Creek's Merq Automation – more productive, competitive and efficient in the development and production of their ergonomic syringe dispenser.

$2 million in Brock University to create Canada's first Clean Plant Program to support Ontario grape and wine production, by developing new growing and fermenting approaches to increase their resilience to threats such as pests, plant viruses and climate change. Nearly $2 million to the University of Toronto to conduct research on how hydrogen can be used as a clean fuel by future aircrafts, to greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A full list of funded projects in 2024 can be viewed here.

These investments are vital for advancing Ontario's position at the forefront of innovation. Through the Ontario Research Fund, we are ensuring the social and economic opportunities that result from discoveries made in Ontario benefit our people and our economy for years to come.

Quick facts



Research projects supported through the Ontario Research Fund are selected through a rigorous and competitive peer review process.

In 2024, Ontario also invested $47.4 million for the infrastructure refresh of the province's Advanced Research Computing (ARC) systems and $18 million for their ongoing operations and maintenance. These ARC systems are critical resources for researchers in Ontario.

Since 2018, Ontario has invested $831 million in 1,503 research projects, leveraging more than $1.34 billion in funding from federal and other third-party contributions. Ontario's research investments have:



supported the creation of more than 120,000 training opportunities for researchers and students across the province

contributed to 421 patents being granted, 76 spin-off companies being created and 594 new jobs at those spin-offs The Ontario government is supporting the province's innovators in developing, managing and commercializing their intellectual property through Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) , a government agency that was created in 2022.

The post Ontario investing $92M to support Made-in-Ontario research and innovation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .