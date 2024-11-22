DR. NIKHIL BHAYANI SELECTED AS TOP DOCTOR OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Nikhil K. Bhayani, MD, FIDSA (Diplomate of Infectious Diseases) is Assistant Professor, Department of Internal for Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University, was recently selected as the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) 's Top Doctor of the Decade 2025 for his determination, integrity, and commitment to the field of Infectious Disease.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one physician is selected for this distinction. Dr. Bhayani is being recognized for having more than two decades of experience dedicated to the field of Infectious Disease. Dr. Nikhil Bhayani will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.Dr. Bhayani has demonstrated exemplary brilliance in his field and has dedicated more than two decades to being an infectious disease physician. Dr. Bhayani is a talented, results-driven leader who has consistently succeeded in his medical career. He owns DFW Infectious Diseases, PLLC, a private practice based in Bedford, Texas.Dr. Bhayani serves as a Physician Advisor in Infectious Diseases & Hospital Epidemiology for one of the largest non-profit healthcare systems in the United States, Texas Health Resources. He is also an Assistant Professor at TCU School of Medicine and the Medical Director for Infection Control and Antimicrobial Stewardship at Texas Health Resources Harris Methodist Alliance Hospital.Dr. Bhayani is board-certified in internal medicine and infectious disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is affiliated with the Texas Medical Association, the American Medical Association, and the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. A prominent infectious disease physician, Dr. Bhayani is recognized as a fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) and served as a member of the Medical Executive Committee & former Chair of the Department of Medicine at Texas Health Resources, Arlington Memorial Hospital. Dr. Bhayani will be the incoming Vice-Chief of Leadership Council at Texas Health Harris Methodist Alliance Hospital in 2025.Dr. Bhayani's areas of expertise as an infectious disease specialist include his roles in clinical care and medical administration. He collaborates with multiple hospitals, clinical pharmacies, and administrators to establish and enforce medical policies and safeguards to prevent hospital-acquired infections.Before Dr. Bhayani embarked on his professional career path, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Utah in 1998. Dr. Bhayani completed his studies and graduated from Ross University School of Medicine in 2003, earning his Medical Degree. In 2006, he finished his internal medicine residency training at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. He completed his infectious disease fellowship at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Medicine in 2008.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Bhayani has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized in numerous publications and magazines worldwide for his outstanding roles and commitment to the medical field. In 2022, he received the prestigious International Healthcare Leader in Infectious Diseases Award. Dr. Bhayani has been featured in TIP (Top Industry Professional) Magazine and interviewed on TIP Radio. He has appeared on the renowned Reuters building in Times Square, New York City, and The Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. He was selected as the Top Physician of the Year and one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders in 2021 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Earlier this year, Dr. Bhayani was inducted into the exclusive IAOTP Hall of Fame and received IAOTP's Presidential Award in Healthcare. He will receive his latest award in December 2025 at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025 for his selection as Top Doctor of the Decade. Dr. Bhayani has been acknowledged as a Top Doctor in the Greater Fort Worth area since 2012. Dr. Bhayani received the 2016 Physician of the Year award from Texas Health Arlington Memorial and is a member of Leading Physicians of the World. In addition, he received the 2023 Physician of the Year at Texas Health Harris Methodist Alliance. Dr. Bhayani was honored in 2008 with a Recognition Award from the Illinois Math and Sciences Academy for his mentorship of students. Additionally, he spearheaded the development of a rapid HIV testing protocol at the University of Illinois, Chicago Medical Center Emergency Room.In addition to his successful career, Dr. Bhayani was a former Board Member for the Dallas Chapter of Pratham. Dr. Bhayani serves as the President-elect for the Texas Indian Physicians Society-Northeast Texas Chapter and will be the President in 2025. His undergraduate research focused on studying the visual systems of cats and monkeys. Furthermore, Dr. Bhayani has authored numerous articles published in infectious disease journals, is a highly requested speaker at conventions and conferences, and is deeply committed to his work in antimicrobial stewardship for the medical institutions he supports.Looking back, Dr. Bhayani credits his success to his determination, support from his family and friends, and his unwavering integrity in all his professional pursuits. During his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends, going to NBA and NFL games, and traveling. In the future, Dr. Bhayani aims to positively impact his patients' lives and allocate additional time to his research and training.For more information on Dr. Nikhil K. Bhayani, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. 