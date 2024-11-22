New Rates For PET Scans In J & K Govt Hospitals Notified

As per the government order issued by Health and Medical Education department, the rates per scan/test for PET Scan Whole Body will be Rs. 10,000, for PET scan Cardiac metabolism is Rs. 4000, for PET guided Biopsy is Rs. 1200, for PET scan review from outside is Rs. 600 and for CBCT machine charges is Rs. 1200.

This significant step has been taken by the government with an aim to provide more affordable diagnostic services to patients, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds -

