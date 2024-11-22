New Rates For PET Scans In J & K Govt Hospitals Notified
Date
11/22/2024 3:14:25 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar-
In a significant step towards improving access to advanced medical care services in Jammu and Kashmir, the government Friday announced the official rates for PET scans and CBCT machine charges for all government run hospitals and health institutions of Health and Medical Education department except SKIMS.
As per the government order issued by Health and Medical Education department, the rates per scan/test for PET Scan Whole Body will be Rs. 10,000, for PET scan Cardiac metabolism is Rs. 4000, for PET guided Biopsy is Rs. 1200, for PET scan review from outside is Rs. 600 and for CBCT machine charges is Rs. 1200.
ADVERTISEMENT
This significant step has been taken by the government with an aim to provide more affordable diagnostic services to patients, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds -
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Installation Of PET Scans in J&K: HC Seeks Status Report
MENAFN22112024000215011059ID1108915948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.