Artillery And Air Defense Production: Umerov In Sweden Discusses New Joint Projects

11/22/2024 3:10:24 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his visit to Stockholm, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with representatives of Swedish defense companies and discussed the implementation of new projects in the areas of military equipment and weapons production.

Umerov wrote this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Among the issues discussed were new projects in the production of military equipment, artillery, optics, guidance and communication systems, as well as air defense systems.


“We paid special attention to the localization of production in Ukraine, the establishment of joint ventures, increasing supply volumes, and the procurement of new types of weapons and advanced technologies,” Umerov wrote.

He also expressed gratitude to the Swedish defense industry for its continued support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, as well as to the Swedish government for its steadfast assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, Sweden will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones under the Danish model.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov

