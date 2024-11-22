Artillery And Air Defense Production: Umerov In Sweden Discusses New Joint Projects
Date
11/22/2024 3:10:24 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his visit to Stockholm, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with representatives of Swedish defense companies and discussed the implementation of new projects in the areas of military equipment and weapons production.
Umerov wrote this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
Among the issues discussed were new projects in the production of military equipment, artillery, optics, guidance and communication systems, as well as air defense systems.
“We paid special attention to the localization of production in Ukraine, the establishment of joint ventures, increasing supply volumes, and the procurement of new types of weapons and advanced technologies,” Umerov wrote.
Read also: Umerov
discusses deepening cooperation within Victory Plan with Danish MP
He also expressed gratitude to the Swedish defense industry for its continued support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, as well as to the Swedish government for its steadfast assistance.
As reported by Ukrinform, Sweden will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones under the Danish model.
Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov
MENAFN22112024000193011044ID1108915906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.