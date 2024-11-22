Artillery And Air Defense Production: Umerov In Sweden Discusses New Joint Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his visit to Stockholm, Defense Rustem Umerov met with representatives of Swedish defense companies and discussed the implementation of new projects in the areas of military equipment and weapons production.

Umerov wrote this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Among the issues discussed were new projects in the production of military equipment, artillery, optics, guidance and communication systems, as well as air defense systems.

“We paid special attention to the localization of production in Ukraine, the establishment of joint ventures, increasing supply volumes, and the procurement of new types of weapons and advanced technologies,” Umerov wrote.

discusses deepening cooperation within Victory Plan with Danish MP

He also expressed gratitude to the Swedish defense industry for its continued support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, as well as to the Swedish government for its steadfast assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, Sweden will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones under the Danish model.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov