Government Approves Plan For Implementing Maritime Security Strategy Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of has approved the plan for implementing the Maritime Security Strategy of Ukraine, developed by the of Defense.

Defense Rustem Umerov shared this update on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform.

"This is an important step towards strengthening our nation's maritime security. The document aims to ensure the fulfillment of the tasks and objectives defined in the Strategy, which was approved by the National Security and Defense Council and enacted by a Presidential Decree," Umerov stated.

According to Umerov, objectives of the plan's are:

- Enhancing the capabilities of Ukraine's security and defense sector, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service to counter aggression and address other maritime security threats.

- Liberating temporarily occupied coastal territories, internal waters, and Ukraine's continental shelf.

- Securing compensation for losses inflicted by the aggressor and restoring maritime and river infrastructure damaged during the war.

The Defense Minister expressed gratitude to everyone involved in developing the document.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in July, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree enacting the NSDC's decision on the new Maritime Security Strategy for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Navy highlighted that the new strategy addresses Ukraine's interests beyond the Azov-Black Sea region.