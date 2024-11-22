$2,000 Worth Of Amazon Gift Cards Will Be Given Away By Hip2save On Black Friday - Here's How To Enter!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hip2Save is hosting their annual Black Friday Gift Card Giveaway and it's so easy to get in on the action.

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entries are officially open for the Hip2Save Black Friday Gift Card Giveaway where $2K worth of eGift cards will be doled out all day long on Black Friday on Hip2Save.

2024 marks the 13th year of this annual holiday tradition for the popular deal website. This giveaway creates a fun frenzy on the epic shopping day, where readers search for their name among the lists of hourly winners.

CHECK OUT MORE DETAILS OF THIS BLACK FRIDAY GIVEAWAY.

Here's how it works:

Enter the giveaway using the form on this page . Participants only need to enter once between now and the start of the giveaway.On Black Friday, November 29th, 2024, watch for the daily winners posts on Hip2Save announced at the top of the hour starting at 9 AM MT through 5 PM MT.If a participant's name and abbreviated email address is on the list of winners, they'll have until the end of the hour to email in to [email protected] to claim their prize.Upon winner confirmation by the Hip2Save team, an Amazon eGift card prize will be issued to the winner.

"We run a lot of giveaways on our site throughout the year, but our annual Black Friday giveaway has been around the longest," said Collin Morgan, owner of Hip2Save. "It's already an exhilarating day full of deal shopping, so we love to add to the excitement with an opportunity to pad our readers' holiday shopping budgets. Our team is also posting can't-miss deals as often as every 5 minutes so it's worth hanging around the site all day long. I usually get caught up in the chaos and find other ways to surprise readers with goodies – so if someone wasn't planning to visit Hip2Save during Black Friday, here's yet another sign of why they should!"

With so many Early Black Friday sales having already started, it's also worth bookmarking Hip2Save's Black Friday deals page to avoid missing the best prices of the year on must-buy products.

Giveaway entries will be accepted now until Thursday, November 28th at 11:59 PM MT with the first set of hourly winners announced on Friday, November 29th at 9:00 AM MT.

Get entered in the 2024 Hip2Save Black Friday Giveaway.

This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Amazon. Amazon is not a sponsor of this promotion.

About Hip2Save

Hip2Save has been a trusted deals and lifestyle source since 2008. Known for its quality control checks, the company employs the top deal hunters and editors who ensure credibility by researching, vetting, and triple-checking each deal.

At Hip2Save, the deals are often exclusive & best of web pricing. By posting deals in real-time and with over 23,000 pieces of unique content each year, their mission is to help you live an extraordinary life on an ordinary budget! Shop the best deals at Hip2Save and follow Hip2Save on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , Pinterest , & TikTok .

