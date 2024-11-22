Data Facts Earns Top 10 Spot In HRO Today's Customer Satisfaction Ratings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Data Facts announces their seventh year on this prestigious list for Pre-Employment Screening, which is based on feedback from current clients.

- Tammy Henry, Vice President of Client Success

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Data Facts - a national and international provider of background screening solutions - proudly announces they have been ranked in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ranking for Pre-Employment Screening in 2024. HRO Today's rankings are based on feedback from current clients of the background screening providers. The data is analyzed and measured by service breadth, deal sizes, and quality of service. Scores are then calculated in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. This is the seventh year in a row Data Facts has ranked on this prestigious list, and the third year they have been honored with a place in the Enterprise level. In 2024 they ranked within the top 10 for all categories including service breadth, deal size and quality of service.

Ensuring that hiring decisions are informed and accurate continues to be a major priority for HR leaders who leverage pre-employment screening services. In fact, research from HRO Today shows that 76 percent of HR leaders believe that accuracy is the most important element of the services offered by background screening providers. To help HR practitioners find the right partner for their business, HRO Today has conducted the annual Baker's Dozen ranking for over a decade.

Tammy Henry, Vice President of Client Success at Data Facts, shared her excitement about the recognition.“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top 10 best screening providers in the HRO Baker's Dozen! This honor is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our clients and the strong partnerships we cultivate. Our team is passionate about empowering our clients' success, and this ranking reflects the trust they place in us!"

Data Facts' Executive Vice President, Lisa May, is also thrilled.“I'm excited that for the 7th year in a row Data Facts has earned this prestigious award, and to be ranked in the top 10 is a great honor. People are at the core of everything we do. Our foundation is built on people, both our clients and our staff. Each Data Facts employee embodies our core values daily, and it shows in the work we do and the relationships we build with our clients and each other.”

About HRO Today

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating: Pre-Employment Screening is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from approximately 1,200 verified customers from over 525 client companies through an online survey on categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker's Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker's Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.

About Data Facts

Data Facts combines hands-on support and powerful technology to provide our clients with background screening reports they trust to make sound hiring decisions. As pioneers in the industry since 1989, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to streamline your processes while employing 100% U.S.-based staff and licensed private investigators to deliver exceptional results. In addition to our technology-driven information, we pride ourselves on offering white glove support through live chat, email, and phone. Each client is paired with a dedicated account manager, ensuring personalized assistance and prompt responses to your needs. At Data Facts, we deliver technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

Data Facts PR & Marketing

Data Facts

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.