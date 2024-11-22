Robert Rahman Joins Dinosaur Group To Head New Global Corporate Credit Securities Market Unit In The US, Europe & Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dinosaur Group Holdings Enters Global Corporate Credit Securities in the US, Europe & Asia and appoints Robert Rahman to head the new Business Unit.

- Glenn GrossmanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dinosaur Group LLC. (DFG), a New York based Firm and Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL), a London based Institutional Brokerage announced the joining of Robert Rahman as the Global Head of the newly created Global Corporate Credit Securities (GCCS) unit.Dinosaur Group's new GCCS initiative seeks to provide clients with an alternative to the bulge bracket that will not compete with clients and seeks to offer those clients, a partner that can deliver reliable and trustworthy execution capabilities in a difficult liquidity backdrop. Robert's new unit will complement the firm's existing global footprint in Fixed Income.Robert will oversee the sales, trading, and research business globally for Corporate Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, Stressed, Special Situations, Levered Loans, Re-Org Equities, Trade Claims, Private Credit and Converts within the GCCS unit.Before Dinosaur, he was the Head of High Yield, Distressed and Loans within the capital markets division of Oppenheimer and Co (OPY) where he worked for the last 16 years. He has also been a senior member of Morgan Stanley's High Yield sales team and has over 30 years of experience in all aspects of Institutional Credit. Robert started his career as a Credit Analyst within Salmon Brothers revered“Corporate Bond Research” team and at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette's“Leveraged Finance Research” team.Announcing his appointment, Glenn Grossman, CEO, Dinosaur Group said,“Robert's deep client and issuer relationships along with his previous success in leading and building global credit teams will help the group to provide institutional clients with an additional liquidity platform for one stop credit trading across the world. We are very excited to see the new business grow under his leadership.”Elliot Grossman, Managing Director added,“With Robert's leadership, the group seeks to help institutional investors by providing capital to help facilitate trades versus being another riskless agency credit shop.”Speaking about joining the Dinosaur group and his plans for the new business, Robert said,“I was attracted to the group given its established track record of providing client solutions in Fixed Income, globally for the past 25 years. My focus will be to provide institutional investors with an enhanced global liquidity platform for the US, European and Asian markets. I look forward to building this business at DFG.”He also stated,“Sourcing trading block paper is nuanced and requires deep and long-standing client relationships from the trader, analyst, PM and CIO level. The new team will look to gain Fixed Income clients' trust, add value and provide liquidity while so many competitors retrench.”About Dinosaur Group HoldingsDinosaur Group Holdings (DGH) is the holding company for Dinosaur Financial Group LLC. (DFG), an investment firm registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (regulated by the FCA) and New York-based SEC-registered investment firm DCM Advisors , LLC.Deploying a team of approximately 150 professionals, the overall organization provides global execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income, commodities and derivatives, investment management as well as a suite of investment banking services providing financial solutions and capital markets execution to the middle market client base, both domestically and globally. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, and corporations. Dinosaur Group takes pride in the business' stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.

