Intelligent Camera System Manufacturer VDO360 Announces Expansion Partnership With Metro Tech Reps

The announced partnership will help to expand our US reach to audio-video resellers and integrators in the New York Metro area.

- Dan Freeman, co-founder of VDO360EDGEWATER, MD, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VDO360, the advanced camera company, and Metro Tech Reps, a leader in product representation, are delighted to announce a business development partnership.VDO360 will provide Metro Tech Reps with access to their leading-edge camera technology, including its NavAI auto-framing camera, Springline extenders, and associated video conferencing hardware, as well as personal touch customer support."The representation of our products in the New York Metro's market will help us to expand our footprint and enter new markets," said Dan Freeman, co-founder of VDO360. "As leaders in our industry, we are proud to be providing the world's best camera technology and honored to be working closely with Metro Tech team.”"As we head into the new year, our team will be busy introducing the VDO360's technology to our clients with visual communication needs," said Toby Daschbach, Founder at Metro Tech Reps.“We never succeed alone, as there are many relationships at stake in every transaction. We are excited to partner with VDO360 and are committed to being a most trusted resource in the chain of technology integration.”About VDO360VDO360 has been providing high-quality camera and related video communications equipment in the industry for over 10 years, quickly becoming a favorite for integrators, VARs, and A.V. dealers. Across every industry, from Education to Enterprise, VDO360 products are trusted to provide the durability demanded by daily use but at an industry-leading price point.About Metro Tech RepsFounded by Toby Daschbach, Metro Tech Reps is a manufacturer's representative firm well-known for its expertise and commitment serving the New York metro area. Metro Tech Reps covers the Metro New York including New York City, Long Island and Hudson Valley, Northern and Central New Jersey and Fairfield County, Connecticut.=====================================================================================Pat CassellaVice President of Channel Sales | VDO360...

