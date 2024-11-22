Timeline's Nov. 26-Dec. 1 Antiquities Auction Offers Astounding Cultural Artifacts From Bronze Age To Pre-Columbian Era

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Life-size 2nd-3rd century AD Eastern Roman carved limestone bust of wealthy Palmyrene lady. Distinguished line of provenance. Academic report by Dr. Raffaele D'Amato. Estimate: £10,000-£14,000 ($12,630-$17,680)

14th century Byzantine fresco panel depicting three women, perhaps queens or wise virgins, wearing jeweled crowns and clothing. Academic report by Dr. Raffaele D'Amato. Estimate: £25,000-£35,000 ($31,570-$44,200)

Large 2nd century AD Roman marble relief of female tragedy theatre mask modeled in the half-round. Possibly used as a corbel or lintel. Academic report by Dr. Raffaele D'Amato. Estimate: £8,000-£10,000 ($10,100-$12,630)

Awe-inspiring six-day event features impeccably-curated and well-provenanced art objects, ancient coins, jewelry and historical arms and armor

- Aaron Hammond, TimeLine AuctionsHARWICH, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Britain's TimeLine Auctions, the world's foremost auctioneers of ancient art and antiquities, takes pride in announcing details of one of their largest-ever sales, a six-day event running from November 26-December 1. This exciting auction welcomes the holiday season with an unprecedented, fully-curated array of rare and historically important objects, each notable for its quality and distinguished provenance. Bidders may participate in person or by phone, absentee, or live online. In addition to the generously illustrated online catalog, expertly-narrated, high-quality videos of many auction lots may be viewed on TimeLine Auctions' website.The mysterious traditions of Ancient Egypt are recalled in one of the auction's premier lots, a bronze head of a pharaoh dating to the Third Intermediate Period, 21st-22nd Dynasty, circa 1069-900 BC. Crafted as a hollow-form mask with a reeded headdress, the face has later gold inlays on its inlaid eyes and eyebrows, as do the chin straps of the subject's plaited“false beard.” Standing 10 5/8 inches inclusive of its stand, this mesmerizing artwork has a long trail of ownership that can be traced back to the 1960s, when it was part of a French family collection. In 2003, it appeared at an exhibition sale at Rennes Encheres (Bretagne); and 10 years later at London's Mansour Gallery. Most recently, it was held in successive UK private collections. Accompanied by an academic report by Egyptologist Paul Whelan, it is estimated at £40,000-£60,000 ($50,510-$75,770).An early Dynastic (IIIB, 2400-2340 BC) terracotta administrative cuneiform tablet is pillow-shaped and serves to record the owners or shepherds tending 146 sheep. This fascinating relic was acquired from Laemmie Gallery (Los Angeles) in the early 1970s and remained in the same hands until its 2011 auction at Bonhams, London. Later, it was part of a private central European collection. Its auction estimate at TimeLine is £18,000-£24,000 ($22,730-$30,310).Many of the most highly-prized relics of Ancient Rome will convey with an academic report from the renowned authority Dr Raffaele D'Amato. One such item is an extraordinarily beautiful life-size 2nd-3rd century AD Eastern Roman carved limestone bust depicting a Palmyrene lady of obvious wealth. Her wavy hair is enclosed by a loosely draped headdress held onto a low turban by a diadem with a high-relief ornament. Additionally, she wears attractive drop earrings and a necklace of graduated beads. The sculpture measures 193⁄4 inches (50cm,) inclusive of its custom stand, and weighs 29.95kg (66lbs). Estimate: £10,000-£14,000 ($12,630-$17,680)Also accompanied by a report from Dr D'Amato, a late Roman bronze oil lamp with a gryphon-form handle and stand dates to the 5th-7th century AD. It has a carinated body with an elongated nozzle emerging from a lotus flower upon which sits a dolphin. It is further embellished with dove decorations and a Chi Rho symbol on both sides of its body. Estimate: £30,000-£40,000 ($37,880-$50,510).A large Roman bronze chariot-fitting with an imago clipeata of a priest of Mithras was created in the late 3rd to early 4th century AD and presents as a facing bust of a mature man with a neatly trimmed beard and deep-set eyes. He wears a short-sleeved tunic and conical cap, and holds an egg, the symbol of eternal time, in his left hand. The piece was previously with the famed J J Klejman, NYC, 1963; Gallery Six, NYC, 1991; and Christie's, New York (December 11, 2014 auction, estimate: $50,000-$70,000). It is mounted on a custom-made display stand (total height: 9 5/8in or and will transfer to the winning bidder with a report from Dr D'Amato. Estimate: £25,000-£35,000 ($31,570-$44,200)The auction includes several exceptional artworks featuring female subjects. A stunning 14th-century Byzantine fresco panel depicts three women, perhaps queens or wise virgins, wearing jeweled crowns and clothing richly decorated with precious stones and pearls. The painting is possibly a representation of the Last Judgment as mentioned in the Apocalypse (Chapter IV, Verse 4), or the wise virgins of the parable of Matthew, Chapter 25. The panel measures 153⁄4 inches by 153⁄4 inches (40cm x 40cm) and weighs 5.08kg (11lbs 3oz). A D'Amato report accompanies this auction lot which is estimated at £25,000-£35,000 ($31,570-$44,200).A large and fittingly dramatic 2nd century AD Roman marble relief depicts a female tragedy theatre mask modeled in the half-round, with strongly delineated features and a sorrowful face with open mouth. Colossal heads of its type are consistent with components of great architecture seen in the temples and theatres of Roman Asia Minor. The auction example weighs a hefty 66lbs and might have served as a capital at the top of a column. This remarkable survivor comes with an academic report from Dr. D'Amato and is estimated at £8,000-£10,000 ($10,100-$12,630).An outstanding example of Byzantine artistry, a 6th-7th century AD marble table top features a dished central panel bordered with 17 carved socket roundels, each having a figural or emblematic ornament, such as a peacock, lamb, goat, etc. The piece has a steel-reinforced backing and has been fitted with professionally-made lift-on wall brackets to enable its display. It measures 40 inches (102cm) in diameter and weighs 87kg (192lbs). Estimate: £25,000-£35,000 ($31,570-$44,200)TimeLine's Nov. 26-Dec. 1, 2024 auction will be held live at the company's head office located at The Court House, 363 Main Rd., Harwich, Essex CO12 4DN, UK. All lots featured in TimeLine's printed catalog will be auctioned during the Nov. 26 opening session. Goods may be previewed in person at the gallery by prior arrangement only. Auction start time: 7am US ET/12pm (midday) GMT. All remote forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone (please book phone line 48 hours ahead of time) or live online through TimeLine's bidding platform or LiveAuctioneers. TimeLine Auctions accepts payments in GBP and ships worldwide. Questions: call +44 7494 866514, email Aaron Hammond at .... Website: .

Aaron Hammond

TimeLine Auctions

+44 7494 866514

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.