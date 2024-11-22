Russians Shell Outskirts Of Kramatorsk: One Person Killed, Two Injured
11/22/2024 6:08:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, Russian shelling of the outskirts of Kramatorsk, specifically the village of Krasnotorka, resulted in one fatality and two injuries.
This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.
"One person was killed, and two others were injured in the outskirts of Kramatorsk - in Krasnotorka. The village came under enemy fire this morning. According to preliminary information, there were six strikes," the regional chief wrote.
He added that all relevant services are working at the site, and the aftermath of the shelling is being clarified.
As reported earlier, on November 21, thr Russian forces killed one resident of Donetsk region and injured seven others.
