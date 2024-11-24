Palm Hills And Marriott International Unveil The Ritz-Carlton Residences In West Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Palm Hills Developments has signed a groundbreaking agreement with Marriott International to bring The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Cairo, Palm Hills to West Cairo. This exclusive project is set to redefine luxury living, offering 150 branded residences with breathtaking views of the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Palm Hills Course.

The residences, part of the expansive 45-acre Palmet development, blend architectural brilliance with lush greenery, creating a harmonious balance of nature and urban sophistication. Conveniently located near the Grand Egyptian Museum and Sphinx International Airport, the development combines cultural richness with modern amenities.

Exclusive Luxury Amenities

Each residence is designed with meticulous attention to detail and offers access to exclusive facilities, including a lavish lobby, a resident lounge, a swimming pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Residents will also enjoy Elite status in the Marriott Bonvoy Program and 24-hour concierge services.

Additionally, residents will have direct access to The Ritz-Carlton Palm Hills hotel, which will feature all-day dining, specialty restaurants, a luxurious spa, swimming pools, and dedicated children's areas, enhancing the residential experience.

Strategic Hospitality Vision

“This collaboration with Marriott International underscores our commitment to redefining hospitality in West Cairo,” said Hazem Badran, Co-CEO of Palm Hills Developments.“It aligns with our vision to strengthen Egypt's tourism and hospitality sectors while delivering unparalleled residential experiences.”

Palm Hills has also expanded its hospitality portfolio, acquiring a 69.5% stake in Macor Hotels, which operates properties in Sharm El-Sheikh, 6th of October City, and Ismailia, with 746 rooms in total.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President at Marriott International, added,“The Ritz-Carlton Residences will embody the brand's legendary service and craftsmanship, providing a lifestyle that transcends the ordinary.”

A Vision for Sustainable Living

Set to launch in 2025, The Ritz-Carlton Residences will form part of the Palmet project, a sustainable development featuring interconnected community hubs, public plazas, and recreational spaces, offering an elevated living experience for residents.