VTC Says 2,391 University, Diploma Holders Join 2024/2025 Vocational Training Programmes

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) said that a total of 2,391 trainees have enrolled at its affiliated institutions across the Kingdom for the 2024/2025 university and diploma programme.

In a statement carried by Petra News Agency, VTC said that 2,283 holders of the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) have also joined this year's programme.

The corporation said that it has received seven PhD holders, two of whom are females, 73 with a Master's degree, and 1,631 holding a bachelor's degree.

VTC Director General Ahmad Gharaibeh underlined the corporation's keenness to establish centres of excellence in Jordan's key sectors in line with the needs of local and international labour markets, according to Petra.

He said that VTC is working to raise awareness about the importance of joining vocational specialisations, based on "clear" performance indicators to raise its capacity to 30,000 trainees by 2025 and achieve an employment rate of up to 90 per cent for graduates.

Gharaibeh said that the corporation seeks to create 30 new programmes that focus on future job skills, which would meet the changing requirements of the labour market.