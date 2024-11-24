Government Considers Legalizing Factories Built On Non-Industrial Land Before October 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, announced that a study will be conducted to legalize factories built on non-industrial land prior to October 2023, provided they meet the necessary requirements for industrial facilities. However, he clarified that no industrial facility constructed after this date without proper industrial licenses will be eligible for legalization.

During a meeting with investors in Menofeya, Al-Wazir reviewed the operational status of approved industrial zones and complexes within the governorate. These include:



Quesna Industrial Zone: Spanning 595 feddans under the jurisdiction of Menofiya Governorate.

Sadat City Industrial Zone: Covering 8,898 feddans.

Industrial Complex under the Industrial Development Authority: Encompassing 71.4 feddans.

Industrial Complex under the National Investment Bank: Covering 30 feddans. Free Industrial Zone in Shebin El-Koum: Managed by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, spanning 20 feddans.

The minister directed collaboration with the Ministry of Antiquities to expedite research and excavation in proposed industrial expansion areas, including Gamasa, Margham, and Quesna. This aims to reduce time and costs for investors while ensuring compliance with licensing regulations.

Al-Wazir emphasized that all free zones, investment areas, and the Suez Canal Economic Zone must adhere to the specifications and requirements of the General Authority for Industrial Development (GAID). Activities within these areas require GAID approval, following reviews by relevant authorities, including those governing environmental, safety, health, and food safety standards.

Additionally, Al-Wazir tasked the Industrial and Mining Projects Authority with expediting infrastructure development in Zone 11 of Sadat City's industrial area. This will be carried out in coordination with the New Urban Communities Authority to accelerate related procedures.

The minister also confirmed that the upcoming land offerings on Egypt's Digital Industrial Platform will include parcels within these zones as well as any vacancies in existing industrial areas in Menofiya. He stressed the importance of maintaining road corridors within industrial zones to support public and investor access.

This initiative aims to streamline industrial development, address investor concerns, and promote efficient use of existing resources while aligning with national industrial policies.



