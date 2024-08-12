Italy, Switzerland To Cooperate To Host Peace Summit With Russia's Participation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italy and Switzerland intend to cooperate in creating conditions for a second Peace Summit involving all parties, including Russia.

This is said in a joint statement by Italian Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani and the Head of the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis, Ukrinform reports.

“Believing that achieving peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties, the two Ministers agreed to remain in close contact to cooperate in creating the best possible conditions for a second peace summit involving all parties, including Russia, and all relevant global actors,” the statement says.

To this end, Italy and Switzerland invite all the international actors concerned to spare no effort towards establishing a shared negotiating platform, based on respect for international law and for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States, as enshrined in the UN Charter, also taking into account the proposals made so far by several parties to put an end to the conflict.

“Aware of the global repercussions of the conflict in Ukraine, Italy and Switzerland remain committed to implementing every step necessary to build a diplomatic path towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace,” the statement says.

The ministers also expressed their deep concern over the Russian Federation's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, which continues to produce massive destruction and immense suffering

As Ukrinform reported, the Global Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. It focused on three points of Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension - the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Following the summit, a communiqué was signed, which is open for accession.

said that the second Peace Summit may be attended by a representative of Russia, who will be handed a plan to implement the 10 points of the Peace Formula, but this will not mean the start of negotiations with Russia.