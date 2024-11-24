HPD Developments Debuts In Egypt With EGP 8Bn Investment Plan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) HPD Developments has officially launched in partnership with Saudi Arabia's Zamil Group. Leveraging over 20 years of experience, the company aims to redefine with an ambitious vision, rooted in Zamil's distinguished legacy in Saudi since 1920.

Sherif El-Domyati, CEO of HPD Developments, underscored Egypt's ongoing urban renaissance and investor-friendly environment, which have significantly attracted foreign investment. He highlighted HPD's emergence as a robust Egyptian-Saudi collaboration, positioning itself as a leading player in the real estate sector through its expertise, ambition, and substantial financial resources.

El-Domyati announced HPD's inaugural project, a 13,660 sqm commercial, administrative, and medical mall located on Sadat Axis in New Cairo. The ground floor will feature restaurants, showrooms, and expansive retail spaces, while the upper levels will house administrative and medical units. The project, developed with an investment of EGP 8bn, is already 60% complete-an achievement made prior to its official launch, demonstrating strong financial capacity and a clear execution plan. Two underground parking garages have also been constructed. Delivery is planned for the last quarter of 2026, with the company striving for early completion.

Ahmed bin Zamil, Zamil Group representative and HPD co-founder, emphasized the deep ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which have fueled significant Saudi investments in Egypt's real estate sector. He highlighted the shared vision and strategic approach enabling HPD to compete with leading market players and drive substantial growth.

HPD's land portfolio and selection of its flagship project were strategically planned to reflect the company's strength and expertise. Several key partners, including e& business Egypt, EFS, Ark Five, EHFS, and Arkan Engineering Consultancy, have been enlisted to ensure excellence across design, management, and operations.

Sherif El-Khouly, CBO of e& Egypt, emphasized the strategic collaboration with HPD Developments to deliver advanced communication solutions that enhance customer experience and increase the project's investment appeal. e&'s smart solutions, including high-speed internet and telephony services, will contribute to innovation and competitiveness.

Mohamed Serag, Chairperson of Ark Five, praised the project's prime location for its breathtaking views and connectivity. He commended the innovative design, which blends aesthetic appeal with functionality, ensuring optimal operations and client comfort through activity separation.

Mohamed Hesham, Group Director of Facilities and Operations at EHFS, a subsidiary of Cleopatra Hospital Group, highlighted the company's role as the medical operator for the clinics. He reaffirmed their commitment to providing top-tier operational management to ensure high standards of comfort for clients.

Waleed Mansour, Head of Commercial Sector at EFS Facility Management, stressed the importance of effective management for client satisfaction. EFS will oversee cleaning, maintenance, and security services for the project, building on its robust partnerships with leading real estate developers across Egypt's new cities.