Siac Developments Initiates Rewaya In Sheikh Zayed With EGP 4Bn Investments

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Siac Developments, a subsidiary of SIAC Holding-renowned for its expertise in construction, residential and industrial developments, and building materials-has unveiled its latest project, Rewaya, in Zayed City. The 17-feddan development represents a total of EGP 4bn and is strategically located on El Nozha Street.

Rewaya features a total built-up area of 71,000 sqm and offers a variety of units, including apartments, duplexes, and twin villas, with sizes ranging from 68 to 296 sqm. Designed by DMA for Design and Engineering Consultancy, the project embodies a modern and comprehensive approach to urban living.

“Rewaya represents more than just a new project; it embodies our commitment to creating exceptional life experiences for all of its beneficiaries,” said Nahla Al Ebeiary, Managing Director of Siac Developments. She emphasized the project's focus on meeting current and future client needs while ensuring a unique lifestyle and strong return on investment. She added that Rewaya aims to set a new benchmark for West Cairo, a region experiencing significant urban growth and competitive development.

At the heart of the project lies The Central Oasis, a dedicated amenity zone that includes a clubhouse, kids' area, swimming pool, amphitheater, lagoon, restaurants, event space, outdoor cinema, yoga and meditation zones, indoor and outdoor gyms, a jogging and bicycle track, a pet zone, and a community garden. The garden encourages residents to grow fresh, organic food.

Rewaya also boasts a vibrant commercial district, offering residents convenient access to clinics, daycare facilities, offices, retail shops, F&B outlets, a pharmacy, and laundry services.

The launch of Rewaya reflects Siac Developments' commitment to innovation and its dedication to crafting integrated urban projects that align with Egypt's vision for sustainable urban growth. Leveraging its extensive experience with successful projects under SIAC Holding Group-such as October Hills 1 & 2, Telal Al Gazeera, The Central, Majarrah Complex, and Polaris-Siac Developments continues to deliver excellence across industrial, residential, commercial, and administrative developments.

Rewaya represents a new milestone for Siac Developments, showcasing its expertise and ambition to redefine urban living in Sheikh Zayed City and beyond.



