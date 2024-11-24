Panama Geisha Coffee Solidifies Its Place In The World Of Specialty Coffees

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panamanian Geisha coffee continues to consolidate its prestige in the demanding global specialty coffee market. In a recent barista competition, Hiroki Ito from Japan chose a sample of this bean from Finca Janson, located in Volcán, Chiriquí, with which he obtained first place in the contest. The competition was organized by the Specialty Coffee Association of Japan. The best participants will have several months of practice and preparation to represent their country at the 2025 World Barista Championship, which will be held in Milan, Italy. Geisha coffee samples from the Peterson family's La Esmeralda farm in Palmira, Boquete, were also used by the second-place winner in this competition. The third-place winner used a blend of geisha coffee beans from the Longboard and Nuguo farms, both located in Renacimiento, Chiriquí.

For specialty coffee a producer, this recognition is an incentive to continue to strive for excellence in their production, said producer Kale Janson. “I am very pleased with this result, because producing specialty coffee requires a lot of sacrifice... All of us, as Janson brothers, maintain the passion and perseverance to produce the best coffee,” he added. And, congratulations to Hiroki Ito for winning 1st place at the Japan Barista Championship 2024! We are truly honored that you chose Janson Geisha Washed for this competition. It's a privilege to celebrate this incredible achievement with you. Well done!

