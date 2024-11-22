Advanced Psychology Institute Offers Online Couples Therapy In New Jersey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Valéry FradkovFORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With a commitment to bringing couples therapy online, the Advanced Psychology Institute has been offering evidence-based mental services for many years and is now extending its reach throughout New Jersey and New York in order to make evidence-based couples therapy accessible and available to both near and far. The Advanced Psychology Institute under the guidance of Licensed Clinical Social Worker Dr. Valéry Fradkov is focused helping couples develop more solid nutritious relationships with a uniquely personalized approach.Whether it's communication breakdowns, power struggles, financial stresses, or parenting conflict -- the challenges with relationships are often heavy and overwhelming. Whatever your specific challenges as a couple, the Advanced Psychology Institute provides tailor-fit therapy solutions in a warm and supportive environment allowing couples to address those challenges and creating meaningful steps to reunify long-term. His integrative style supports couples in understanding needs, enhancing communication, and creating durability. This approach is designed to help couples in finding ways to grow and support one another together through every step of the way.Advanced Psychology Institute Couples Therapy Services :. Strong Communication: Learn to communicate more openly, enhancing mutual understanding and decreasing conflict.. Power Play Balanced: Address power imbalance using time-tested techniques that fosters collaboration, equality and respect.. Financial Dispute Resolution - Open and productive dialogue, enhancing trust whilst resolving their financial issues. Bring Back Sparks: Restore emotional and physical intimacy into the relationship.. Overcoming Infidelity: Individual and couples sessions focused on recovering from the aftermath of an affair.. Parents and Caregivers: come together around parenting style, facing down the struggles of caregiving. Premarital Counseling: Get ahead of possible difficulties to build a firm foundation for the future.Dr. Valéry Fradkov, LCSW adds,“All relationships are different, and it is this understanding that drives couples therapy at Advanced Psychology Institute.” We use evidence-based methods in a collaborative, supportive setting to help couples build upon their strengths and achieve sustaining results.Track Record of Success, Transformative ResultsThe couples therapy services offered through the Advanced Psychology Institute have changed lives for many New Jersey couples. One of the couples who had availed their service said,“Pre-marital counseling was our best decision.” Shaan and Yashvika "We are beginning our marriage from a place of stability." Sarah and John notes:“Couples therapy saved our marriage. Were communicating better and feeling more connected than ever before."Why Choose Advanced Psychology Institute's Online Couples Therapy:. Less hassle: You can attend therapy sessions from the comfort and seclusion of your home.. Therapy plans focused on couple-specific needs and goals.. Certain effective techniques that are known to create positive, permanent changes and have a solid scientific foundation (i.e., evidence-based methods).For couples who are looking to reinforce their bond and want optimal care, the Advanced Psychology Institute recommends an initial consultation. Doing so can prepare spouses for the benefits of therapy accessed remotely from anywhere in New Jersey.For more information, or to book your session now, please check out the Advanced Psychology Institute website – Or schedule directly via ZocDoc here.About Dr. Valéry Fradkov:Dr Valéry Fradkov, LCSW (Licensed Clinical Social Worker) He holds a Master of Social Work (MSW) from Adelphi University (NY) and his Doctorate in Science at the Russian Academy of Sciences (Moscow). Dr Fradkov advises her clients on interpersonal life, relationship counseling and psychotherapy, and conducts research into the part verbal/nonverbal messages and emotions play in the interpersonal communication process. He has been recognized as one of NJ's Favorite Kids' Docs for his work with teenagers and families.

