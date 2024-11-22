'100-Day Deadline To Tackle Unemployment': Govt Forms Committee

“A lot is being said about reservation. Our youth, especially those belonging to the open category, think they not getting their rights, but there are also those who have been brought into the reservation ambit who do not want any reduction in their rights,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday.

“So, the Cabinet has decided to form a sub-committee, which will include three ministers, and the Cabinet has asked them to take a holistic view of the issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister-led cabinet on Friday approved Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's speech in the assembly and ministers were directed to start exercises in their respective departments to tackle unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, minister Javed Rana said.

He said that LG address in the assembly session, which included all issues, was also approved in the meeting today chaired by chief minister Omar Abdullah He also said that the chief minister emphasised the urgency of addressing unemployment, terming it a“grave issue” that demands immediate action.“The chief minister directed all ministers to initiate measures within their respective departments to tackle unemployment.

We will fulfill everything promised in the election manifesto. It has only been a month since our government took charge. In the next two months, we will ensure visible progress,” he said. He said that as part of the government's strategy, job vacancies have already been referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Service Selection Board (SSB).

