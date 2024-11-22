Manipur Violence: 10,000 More Central Forces To Be Deployed To Tackle Meitei-Kuki Clash 3,000 Stolen Arms Recovered

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Centre will deploy over 10,000 more in Manipur to contain the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

“We are getting 90 companies of forces. A sizable portion has already reached Imphal. We have been distributing the forces to protect lives and properties of civilians and monitor vulnerable areas and points,” the National Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh said at a press on Friday.

With the addition of 90 companies of central forces in Manipur , the total number of companies of the central forces in the state will reach 288 with around 10,800 personnel.

"All areas will be covered in a few days. We have made foolproof arrangements. New coordination cells and joint control rooms will be set up in every district. We have reviewed those that are already functioning," Singh said.

According to Singh, so far, as many as 3,000 weapons looted from police have been recovered since clashes began in May 2023.

The clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meiti majority and the mainly Christian Kuki minority community have been going on since May 2023.

All the security forces, such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF ), Border Security Force (BSF), army, Assam Rifles, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal and the police are coordinating with each other.

“We are all together in tackling the Manipur issue. Whatever problem comes up, we deal with them together. Operations are already going on,” Singh said.

He stated that a new standard operating procedure (SOP) will come into force to protect fringe areas and national highways.





On Tuesday, the government sent 5,000 additional paramilitary troops to Manipur to deal with the current clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, according to an AFP report.

The latest clashes erupted after three women and three children went missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district. Their bodies were recovered later, triggering outrage in the state.