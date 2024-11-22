Russian Military Execute Five Ukrainian Pows Near Vuhledar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military executed five Ukrainian defenders who had been captured near Vuhledar, Donetsk region.

That is according to the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, Russian invaders were storming the positions of the of Ukraine near the city on October 2. During the offensive, they captured five unarmed defenders.

The Russian military killed one POW in a forest belt, while others were taken to the road at gunpoint, where they were shot dead.

Law enforcement officers opened proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruel treatment of prisoners of war combined with premeditated murder. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office. Urgent investigative and detective actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

As reported by Ukrinform, information has recently emerged about the execution of Ukrainian defenders who were surrounded in the Kursk region.