Ukraine Negotiating New Air Defense Systems With Partners Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov, following President Volodymyr Zelensky's directive, is already holding meetings with international partners to secure new air defense systems for Ukraine to counter emerging threats from Russia.

President Zelensky stated this in his evening address on November 22, as reported by Ukrinform.

The head of state emphasized that more details about the new missile used by Russia to strike Dnipro have been established and will be shared with international media.

"The world must know the truth and realize that the only party that does not want peace is Russia. That is why Russia needs escalations. I am grateful to all partners who have already responded to this latest episode of Russian madness. But beyond words, action is needed. And in particular, on my instructions, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine is already holding meetings with our partners on new air defense systems – the kind of systems that can protect lives from new risks," Zelensky said.

He stressed that using other countries not just for terror but for testing new missiles through acts of terror constitutes an international crime. Such actions by Russia, Zelensky argued, mock the positions of countries like China, states of the Global South, and leaders who repeatedly call for restraint but receive new escalations from Moscow in return.

"That is why the world must sound serious in response – to make Putin really afraid of expanding the war and feel the real consequences of his actions. True peace is achieved through strength – not otherwise," the President declared.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that discussions are underway with the United States regarding weapons capable of intercepting intercontinental missiles.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, on the morning of November 21, Russian forces launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, a Kinzhal missile, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles at Dnipro. The Ukrainian air defense units intercepted six Kh-101 missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the Russian forces used a medium-range ballistic missile called Oreshnik to strike Dnipro.

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) reported that Russia likely employed a ballistic missile launched from the Kedr missile system for the attack.