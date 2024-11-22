'Ritchie Ritch II': Netizens Fume As Netflix Releases Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Polo' Trailer Watch Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry's latest docuseries has been released, which allows us to take a glimpse of 'POLO,' produced by Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. The docuseries will debut on the streaming on December 10, building anxiety among the couple's fans.



The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex and 43-year-old Duchess Meghan Markle, who jointly own Archewell Productions , served as executive producers on the project. The two-minute twenty-eight-second trailer opens with a polo player wearing polo gear as it goes on to give a glimpse of the professional and personal lives of the show's featured athletes. The trailer concludes with the words“For legacy. For courage. For glory."

| Will Prince Harry, Meghan reunite with Royals this Christmas? Report says...

“This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world's elite polo players , revealing the grit behind the glamor,” People quoted Prince Harry as saying about the series.

Social media reaction

Netizens were sceptical of the video clip as one user said,“Pity those poor horses, suffering for rich men's kicks!!”Another user wrote,“it's a documentary approving animal abuse. And damn this trailer is boring and stupid.” A third user commented,“I'm not sure anyone is interested in watching rich people struggle with a game. Netflix really missed the mark with this one. David Beckham's documentary was so much better than this."

| Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend among 101 lawsuits targeting Daily Mirror publisher

A fourth user wrote,“Ritchie Ritch II: the suffering of animals for self gratification.” A fifth user retorted,“We're told to drink through paper straws and have 4-minute showers to save the planet while this dude (1:29) is traveling to and from Argentina twice a week to hit a ball with a stick while abusing horses?” A sixth user replied,“Well in these uncertain and difficult times, over privileged people playing over privileged sports is just what the world needs to see.”

| Where's Meghan Markle? Question grows about Duchess as Prince Harry travels solo

Explaining the fierce rivalries and intense training that polo players go through, the trailer suggests that cinema enthusiasts will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport's highest level.

According to the official description, the documentary series follows elite global players who compete in the US Open Polo Championship in Florida's Wellington. The five-episode docuseries gives a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of polo.