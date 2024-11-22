Fuel Stations, Schools Take Lead In Curbing Underage Driving In Kashmir

Several pumps in the city have displayed posters reading“no fuel to minors”. The employees at such fuel stations said minors riding two-wheelers or without helmets, or driving four-wheelers, will not be provided fuel to ensure their safety and to discourage underage driving.

The move by the fuel stations has been hailed by the people, who have also demanded that all the petrol pumps should follow the suit.

“This is a very good step. Many lives are being lost because of minors driving cars or riding bikes. Life is precious and they should not take it easy,” Muneer Ahmad, a local resident said.

He said the petrol pump owners as well as the administration should not stop it till there is complete ban on minors driving or riding, or riding without a helmet.

Another local Sheikh Owais said all the petrol pumps in the valley should make such a move and stop providing fuel to minors or those without a helmet.

On November 14, two young boys died while another was critically injured after a tragic collision between two vehicles near the Tengpora area in Srinagar. This incident sparked a debate on driving by minors and road safety in the valley, and a demand for banning underage driving.

Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) has also announced that no commodities will be sold to minors driving vehicles.

KTMF president Mohammad Yaseen Khan said the decision stems from the collective responsibility of the business community to address the alarming rise in minor driving, which endangers lives on the roads.

“We believe that restricting access to commodities, particularly on items like petrol, cigarettes and other goods often associated with misuse by minors will help discourage this dangerous behaviour,” he said.

He said KTMF fully supports the initiatives of the Traffic Department and civil administration aimed at curbing minor driving.

We commend their efforts and pledge our cooperation to ensure public safety. This is not just an administrative issue but a societal responsibility that requires all stakeholders to work in unison, he said.

The KTMF president called on parents, guardians and the society to recognize their critical role in preventing minors from accessing vehicles.

“Let us work together to prevent further loss of precious lives and build safer roads for everyone. We remain committed to promoting responsible practices across all sectors and will continue advocating for measures that safeguard the well-being of our society,” he added.

Several schools in the city have prohibited minor students from riding two-wheelers and driving vehicles. They have asked minor students to desist from coming to the schools on two-wheelers and in cars.

They have assured full cooperation to the Traffic Department to curb the menace.

Directorate of School Education (DSE) has issued a circular prohibiting minor students from driving motor vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, to their schools.

“It has come to notice that some underage students are driving vehicles while going to schools or coaching centres. Such an act has the potential of causing road accidents, endangering public safety, and is also in violation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act,” the DSE said.

It impressed upon the Heads of Institutions of all government and private schools and coaching centres to implement the instructions strictly.

“They should keep a close vigil to ensure that no underage student is allowed to attend the institution while driving any motor vehicle, including two-wheelers or four-wheelers. Such students must not be permitted entry and their parents should be informed accordingly,” the circular added.

“Any instance of a minor driving a vehicle should be immediately reported to the concerned authorities. They should also regularly coordinate with the Traffic Police to enforce strict measures,” the circular said.

Any violation of the instructions shall invite legal action under the Motor Vehicle Act and relevant laws, including the withdrawal of recognition and registration of the institution, it said.

In the wake of the accident, Traffic Police and Transport Department have initiated a rigorous crackdown on traffic violators across the Kashmir valley, especially against underage drivers.

Days after the accident, the Motor Vehicles Department, led by Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, conducted an intensive enforcement drive across Kashmir.

The operation targeted major violations, including vehicles without fitness certificates, overloading, seat belt non-compliance, underage driving, and other offences under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

A total of 2,338 vehicles, including buses, school buses, goods carriers, and private vehicles, were checked during the drive in a single day.

Among these, 586 vehicles were challaned for violations including driving without helmets and seat belts, overloading passengers, and lapses in fitness and insurance certificates.

Additionally, 11 vehicles were seized, and Rs.7.98 lakh in fines was imposed.

Transport department in Kashmir has collected a fine of Rs 1.7 crore for traffic violations during the ongoing financial year 2024-25.

Srinagar has emerged as the highest contributor and the department has recovered Rs 32.10 lakh in fines from the district.

According to data, 11,264 challans have been issued across the valley.

Bukhari said the crackdown on violators would intensify, with severe penalties such as license cancellations, RC suspensions, and vehicle seizures becoming the norm for traffic offenders. He urged parents to play a role in preventing underage driving by instilling responsible driving habits at home.

The Srinagar Traffic Police has stepped up enforcement measures over the last few days following the accident

The police has seized hundreds of vehicles including two-wheelers, for various violations, that also include underage driving.

So far this year, over 4500 accidents have taken place in J-K, resulting in around 700 deaths.

