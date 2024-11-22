Rimini Street Announces New Management Console For Rimini Connecttm Suite Of Interoperability Solutions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP, and VMware software, today announced Rimini ConnectTM Console , a single-pane-of-glass management tool that unifies and simplifies the administration and monitoring of Rimini ConnectTM, Rimini Street's industry-leading suite of interoperability solutions.

Immediately available for Rimini ConnectTM for Browsers and for additional Rimini Connect solutions in the future, Rimini Connect Console is the latest advancement in Rimini Street's interoperability solutions suite which are designed to extend the useful life of existing systems by insulating applications from changes in dynamic technology stacks and compatibility standards that may otherwise require costly upgrades or custom development.

Rimini Connect Console unifies and automates several important capabilities into one centralized management tool, including:



Simplifies monitoring, management, and configuration of Rimini Connect services from a central dashboard

Provides a real-time view of full deployment of Rimini Connect services and related system resources

Enables in-depth analysis and diagnosis of logs and alerts from all related servers, offering enterprise-wide single-pane-of-glass visibility Streamlines routine administration tasks, such as inspecting and installing new digital certificates

“Maintaining application interoperability with constant updates to dynamic technology stacks is a challenging, costly and never-ending effort that consumes potentially millions of dollars in forced software upgrades or development of custom, highly technical solutions,” said Desmond Whitt, vice president & general manager of Rimini Connect, adding that“Rimini Connect solutions future-proof your enterprise software against interoperability issues and Rimini Connect Console is designed to unify and streamline the monitoring and management of Rimini Connect solutions at scale, beginning with Rimini Connect for Browsers.”

Rimini Connect Helps Businesses Achieve Modernization Without Disruption

Built on Rimini Street's experience of successfully resolving thousands of compatibility issues for clients since 2005, Rimini Connect provides a suite of seamless interoperability solutions that can resolve compatibility issues without requiring an upgrade of your core enterprise software.

For example, Rimini Connect for Browsers enables IT teams to implement the latest releases of browsers without delay or worry of negative impact to current application releases. It also strategically decouples existing enterprise software from technology stack version dependencies, providing the flexibility needed for organizations to take control of their IT roadmap.

Officeworks , a leading Australian retailer with over 167 stores nationwide and already a Rimini Street client for support of their SAP systems, deployed Rimini Connect for Browsers when Microsoft announced it would retire Internet Explorer 11. They needed to ensure their mission-critical applications would not be jeopardized by the change in browser availability or require an expensive, disruptive upgrade to maintain compatibility.

“This project really was a collaborative experience with the Rimini Street team.... For us, it was about making this transition as seamlessly as possible without any interruption to business, and Rimini Street helped us achieve that,” said Michael Howard, chief operating officer at Officeworks.

Rimini Street Continues to Invest in the Future of its Clients with New Interoperability Capabilities

Known for helping clients maximize the potential of their IT investments, gain flexibility, and enjoy better support and savings from a trusted partner, Rimini Street continues to invest in interoperability solutions like Rimini Connect Console that help clients at scale to future-proof and extend the useful lifespan of their existing, robust systems without worrying about changing compatibility standards.

“Rimini Connect Console is the latest of our continuously expanding offerings to help organizations achieve their goal of growth and profitability while reducing risk,” said Whitt.“We not only help extend the life of systems, we also help make it easier to manage them, lessening overhead costs and freeing teams to focus on higher value priorities for the business.”

Learn more about how to remove interoperability challenges without upgrades by choosing Rimini Connect .

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider and achieved better operational outcomes, realized billions of US dollars in savings and funded AI and other innovation investments.

To learn more, please visit , and connect with Rimini Street on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“currently,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seem,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation, including the disposition of pending motions to appeal and any new claims; additional expenses to be incurred in order to comply with injunctions against certain of our business practices and the impact on future period revenue and costs; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any macro-economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to grow our revenue, manage our cost of revenue and accurately forecast revenue; the expected impact of recent and anticipated future reductions in our workforce and associated reorganization costs; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain additional qualified personnel, including sales personnel, and retain key personnel; our business plan, our ability to grow in the future and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our plans to wind down the offering of services for Oracle PeopleSoft products; the volatility of our stock price and related compliance with stock exchange requirements; our need and ability to raise equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves, or our ability to realize benefits from our net operating losses; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on October 30, 2024, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

