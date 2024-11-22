Cryptonewsbreaks Microstrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) Recognized By BARC Enterprise BI & Analytics Report As Market Leader

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) , a pioneer in artificial-intelligence (“AI”)-powered business intelligence, was named a Leader in the Business Application Research Center (“BARC”) Score: Enterprise BI & Analytics Platforms

2024 report

for 2024. In addition, BARC ranked MicroStrategy highest in Portfolio Capabilities for the second year in a row; Portfolio Capabilities is one of two dimensions every vendor is evaluated on. According to the announcement, the BARC report pointed to several key strengths for MicroStrategy, including its single integrated for formatted reports, dashboards, analysis and analytics application building with good performance in large environments; the new AI tool, Auto, which leverages MicroStrategy's Semantic Graph to ensure data security and integrity; its HyperIntelligence(R), which enables users to access contextual information with zero clicks across existing applications, productivity tools and devices; and dashboard that provide modern responsive and interactive applications which organize information in a familiar book-oriented, chapter-and-page format.“We are excited to see BARC highlight several of our unique and powerful intelligence capabilities in this year's score report, such as HyperIntelligence, Auto and the Semantic Graph, all of which give our customers extraordinary flexibility, reliability and convenience to deliver trusted data where and when it's needed,” said MicroStrategy vice president and go-to-market strategy lead PeggySue Werthessen in the press release.“We're proud of our long heritage as an innovator delivering so many industry firsts while remaining independent and building our tightly integrated, cloud-native platform from the ground up, and we're extremely gratified with our recognition by BARC as a Market Leader.”

To view the full report, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy considers itself the world's first Bitcoin development company. The MicroStrategy software business develops and provides industry-leading, AI-powered enterprise analytics software that promotes the company's vision of Intelligence Everywhere(TM). Its flagship cloud-native platform, MicroStrategy ONE, is trusted by the most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500 to drive business agility, efficiency and revenue. MicroStrategy also uses its software-development capabilities to develop Bitcoin applications. The company believes the combination of its operating structure, Bitcoin strategy and focus on technology innovation provides a unique opportunity for value creation. For more information about the company, please visit

.

