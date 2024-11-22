Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Being Real Is Important

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is all geared up for the premiere of“Zero Se Restart”, has reflected on the power of realism and the courage it takes to be honest both on and off the screen.

At the world gala premiere of Chopra's“Zero Se Restart”, he said:““I am standing here in front of you all just as I am in my real life. I was told to remove swear words from this film, polish up my image.. but I didn't, it's tough for me.”

He added:“We hide who we really are and keep it to ourselves and show a totally different image outside. Being real is important - it can be very easy, it can be very tough but you have to real and you have to be honest.”

The teaser of the film was unveiled earlier this month and Chopra took to his social media handles to share the highly- anticipated teaser and wrote in the caption,“Each one of us has a 'zero' moment - a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition.”

“Let's all head back and reconnect with our purest selves. Join us on this journey with, Zero Se Restart #ZeroSeRestartTeaser out now. #ZeroSeRestart in cinemas, 13th December!.”

The teaser starts with a question-“Jab aapne apna pehela sapna dekha tha toh kya socha tha..? ("When you first dreamt your dream, what did you think?”

In the teaser, Chopra could be heard delivering a powerful and inspiring dialogue. Vikrant sets off on an emotional and transformative journey to rediscover his lost identity. It gives us a glimpse into the character's inner turmoil as he grapples with his past, paving the way for a compelling narrative filled with self-discovery and reflection. 'Zero Se Restart' will be released on December 13.