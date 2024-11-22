'Negligence In Using Heating Gadgets Leads To Spike In Fire Incidents'

According to Deputy Director Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), Aqib Hussain Mir during winters, there is a spike in fire incidents in Kashmir due to the excessive use of heating gadgets, both electric and gas-based. Similarly, he said, in summers, there is a notable rise in fire incidents in Jammu.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Mir said there is a spike in fire incidents due to the excessive use of heating gadgets negligently.

He explained that gas-operated heating devices, in particular, are prone to fire outbreaks due to

gas leakage, which can lead to the accumulation of flammable charges.

Mir further emphasized that the construction style of residential buildings exacerbates the situation.

“Although concrete is used in construction, aesthetic additions such as wall panelings, khatam band ceilings, and wooden trusses can act as accelerants. When a heating gadget catches fire, these materials help spread it rapidly,” he said.

He also pointed out instances of negligence, like leaving traditional wood-burning stoves (bukharis) unattended, as a common reason behind many fire mishaps.

The recent devastating blaze in

Abi Gurpora Rainawari, Srinagar, which left nearly two dozen families homeless has sent shockwaves across Kashmir.

Officials reported that 18 small-sized adjacent residential structures were completely destroyed. The densely packed area, composed of double or single-storey wooden and semi-concrete buildings with galvanized iron sheet roofs, presented significant challenges for firefighters.

“The narrow lanes and illegal roadside parking delayed the firefighting operation,” local residents alleged.

Speaking on the devastation caused at Abi Karpura he said that had there been a proper fire gap between structures, the fire could have been contained to a single building.

While the exact cause of the Abi Gurpora fire is yet to be determined, Mir noted that investigations are underway.

“It is very hard to determine the source as the structures initially involved have been razed to the ground,” he said.

He cited the

National Building Code of India, stressing the need for fire prevention measures, including maintaining fire gaps, improving life safety infrastructure, and ensuring fire protection protocols are followed.

Aquib Hussain Mir emphasized the importance of fire safety measures, urging people to avoid keeping gas cylinders inside homes, ensure proper ventilation when using gas appliances, and maintain fire gaps between structures.

He also advised keeping fire extinguishers handy and using heating devices only under supervision to prevent incidents like the Abi Gurpora tragedy.

“My message to people is simple: take fire preventive measures and use heating gadgets only in your presence. Implement the fire advisories issued by the department and keep a fire extinguisher handy. It can save property worth crores of rupees,” Mir said.

