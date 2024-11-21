'Propaganda Machine': Bill Ackman Slams Wikipedia For False Info On Donald Trump's Attorney General Pick Pam Bondi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bill Ackman, the billionaire CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital, has lashed out at Wikipedia after it displayed inappropriate information about Pam Bondi, president-elect Donald Trump's recent pick for attorney general.

Ackman took to X to repost Shaun Maguire's post that included inappropriate information in Wikipedia about Pam Bondi.



"Wikipedia is a disaster. It purports to be an objective source of the world's knowledge, and in reality it is a propaganda machine funded by unwitting donors. Let's bring back the Encyclopedia Britannica," Bill Ackman wrote on X.

| With US elections over, what should investors focus on next in the rest of 2024? Wikipedia information

Shaun Maguire had initially posted about the issue around 6:14 am on November 22, along with a screenshot of Pam Bondi 's profile on Wikipedia. He stated that even if the issue could possibly take just a few days to resolve, it would still be a cause of concern as the public would view Pam Bondi's profile within the 'next 24 hours'.

| US Elections: 5 key points from Trump's election manifesto that may impact India

A quick search carried out by LiveMint into Pam Bondi's profile on Wikipedia, as of November 22, 7:14 am, has shown that the information has been edited.

Donald Trump chose Pam Bondi as the attorney general for US after his initial nominee, former Congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from the role. Gaetz has been accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old minor and involvement in illicit drug use.

Netizens reactions

While some users supported Maguire's claim, calling out Wikipedia as a“propaganda machine”, several others mentioned that the issue had already been fixed.

“Wikipedia is an old version of Google Gemini. Garbage in garbage out,” commented one user.

| US elections 2024: Who is Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff?

“I've got legacy installs of Encarta and Britannica on my PC. I was lucky enough to find a phyical 1937 Colliers single-volume encyclopedia. The age of digital was supposed to persevere everything but it's proven to be even easier to erase and corrupt than physical books,” wrote another user.















