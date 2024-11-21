IMD Alert! Dense Fog, Heavy Rain Predicted In Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Till 25 Nov See Full Weather Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) IMD Alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from November 22 to 25, and in Himachal Pradesh from November 23 to 25. Meanwhile, Meghalaya and Assam are expected to experience rainfall on November 22. Heavy rain alerts have been issued for several regions, with Tamil Nadu, Kariakal, and Puducherry likely to receive rainfall until November 26.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Nicobar Islands, Kerala , and Mahe are also expected to face heavy downpours until November 26.

The weather department has warned the northeast India and south Peninsular India are likely to experience enhanced above normal rainfall. The forecast notes that very heavy rainfall will plague states like Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala till 25 November



Moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on 25 November

Moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the week till 25 November

Moderate rainfall predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura on 22 November

Very heavy rainfall predicted over south Tamil Nadu from 25-27 November Similar conditions have been predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam on 26 and 27 November



Heavy rainfall has been predicted over Nicobar Islands during 22 – 24 November, over Kerala and Mahe on 26 and 27 November

Heavy rainfall has been predicted over Rayalaseema on 26 and 27 November

Hailstorm activity also very likely over Meghalaya on 22 November. Rainfall is likely to be above normal over northeast India and normal to above normal over South Peninsular India during the week

