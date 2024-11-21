The DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q3 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

TOGETHER, WE CHANGE LIVES

Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and enable youth sports participation.

In our third quarter of 2024, we:



Returned to MLK High School ten years later to renew our commitment to its program in a big way!

Announced a $100,000 donation made in July 2024 to support children impacted by a parent's cancer diagnosis. Granted $500,000 to motivate students to get active and play this school year.

Read on to learn more.

Where Are They Now: MLK High School Football

They spent decades as rivals on the football field. Then a budget crisis in the Philadelphia School District forced Germantown and Martin Luther King High Schools to merge and the former opponents to play as teammates.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation was there as the team overcame obstacles on and off the football field and defied the odds by winning the Philadelphia Public League Class AAA Championship!

Ten years later, The Foundation returned to MLK High School to catch up with the coaches Malik Jones and Ed Dunn, who are still using the power of sport to change lives, and to deliver some big surprises! Watch our trip back here .

Making a Difference with DSG

No one fights alone. The DICK'S Foundation's Sports Matter Program donated a $100,000 grant to Kesem , a national nonprofit organization supporting kids impacted by a parent's cancer through free summer camps, day programs and virtual meetups. The grant was funded by DSG's giveback program.

DSG, a DICK'S Sporting Goods' vertical brand, contributes 1% of all sales directly to The Foundation's Sports Matter Program. Year-to-date, DSG has given over $3 million to Sports Matter.

Powerful Partnerships

The DICK'S Foundation is proud to continue our powerful partnerships with two great organizations.

In support of a new classroom match campaign to kick off the new school year, our Sports Matter Program provided DonorsChoose with a $500,000 grant to be applied towards school sports teams, gym classes and school sponsored activities that motivate students to get active and play!

During Q3, Gatorade donated 5% of product sales at DICK'S Sporting Goods to our Sports Matter Program. This donation was made via Gatorade's Equity in Sports Initiative which, like The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, believes every kid deserves the chance to play.

Supplies to Succeed

Thanks to our corporate teammates for donating school supplies to the UNITED Community Center at Twin Rivers Elementary School in McKeesport, PA. The UNITED Community Center used the supplies to host a school supply giveaway to ensure all McKeesport Area School District students were prepared for the new school year.

Read about The DICK'S Foundation's partnership with MASD here .

THESE MOMENTS ARE MADE POSSIBLE BY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE SPORTS MATTER FUND. IF YOU'D LIKE TO DONATE, VISIT .