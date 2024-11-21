Scroll Integrates With Fireblocks To Enhance Security And Accessibility For $SCR Token And Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, UAE, November 21st, 2024, Chainwire

Scroll , the leading zero-knowledge rollup for Ethereum, has integrated with Fireblocks, a renowned enterprise for secure digital asset management and wallet technology. Exchanges, banks, payment service providers, lending and trading desks, custodians, and hedge funds can securely scale their digital asset operations through the Fireblocks and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. This integration works to bring enhanced security and accessibility to Scroll's expanding ecosystem and its native token, $SCR, unlocking new opportunities for the next billion of users.

As $SCR experiences increasing adoption, the Scroll team is committed to providing an infrastructure that not only scales but also ensures top-tier security. With Fireblocks' state-of-the-art technology, users can safely and efficiently manage and transact $SCR, supporting secure and efficient transactions within the Scroll ecosystem.

With Fireblocks as its custody technology provider, Scroll will leverage key features from Fireblocks' comprehensive suite of solutions that strengthen security, scalability, and user experience across its platform. Fireblocks' distributed key generation system enhances security for $SCR holdings, safeguarding assets with a highly advanced private key infrastructure. Through this integration, Scroll ecosystem participants-including merchants and $SCR token holders-can benefit from streamlined, cross-border transactions that prioritize both security and ease of use. Fireblocks' multi-party computation (MPC) technology eliminates single points of failure, enhancing wallet security for Scroll users. The industry's largest digital assets network, the Fireblocks Network, now connects Scroll users with over 2,000 institutions, expanding the Scroll ecosystem and creating efficient interactions for financial institutions interested in Web3 and decentralized applications.

Scroll envisions a multi-chain, interoperable future. With the support of Fireblocks, Scroll is enabling its users to engage seamlessly with projects and assets across chains. This integration also strengthens Scroll's ongoing contributions to the Ethereum ecosystem, including zkEVM and fast finality advancements, bringing the Scroll ecosystem closer to realizing true cross-chain interoperability.

With $SCR tokens now accessible through Fireblocks, users of the Fireblocks platform-including institutional investors, exchanges, and financial services providers-will have secure, simplified access to Scroll-native projects and the entire Scroll ecosystem. As a result, $SCR is poised for even greater adoption across global markets.

Scroll has announced its integration with Fireblocks to drive security and scalability for the $SCR token. Scroll looks forward to seeing the community's ideas and projects take shape in this vibrant, fortified environment.

About Scroll

Scroll is a leading zero-knowledge rollup. Leveraging fast finality and high throughput, Scroll is focused on creating a more accessible, and secure onchain future for everyone. Their mission is to provide an easy-to-use, developer-friendly environment to scale Ethereum for good. Scroll wants to empower builders to ascend beyond today's limitations and drive real-world impact.

